Morning sports update: Tedy Bruschi has some advice for Tom Brady’s new Buccaneers teammates

The world of sports takes another step back toward the field on Tuesday. South Korean baseball’s KBO (Korea Baseball Championship) returns on May 5 to begin a 144-game season. Games will be played without fans, but it could provide a blueprint for American sports leagues.

Tedy Bruschi’s advice for the Buccaneers: The arrival of Tom Brady in Tampa immediately moved the Buccaneers several spots up the NFC power rankings.

But despite the roster’s talent, especially on offense, there could still be issues for the team. Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi identified one possible hurdle Brady’s new teammates will have to clear.

Advertisement

“They need to get over Brady-watching,” said Bruschi in a recent interview with ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “Because they get to the sideline and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘It’s OK, Tom will bail us out.’ That’s what I call Brady-watching.”

Bruschi implored Buccaneers players not to simply classify Brady at the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time) and forget that he’s human.

“I’ll say this right now: If those players see him as that four-letter word, they better get over it,” Bruschi explained. “The four-letter word is a word I will not use to describe him. It’s that farm animal, it starts with G. I don’t do that. Because that’s almost like putting him on a pedestal. It’s like, ‘Dude, you’re still the same guy I intercepted in practice and took 20 bucks from. Come on, now.’

“That’s my one [piece of] advice to his teammates right now,” Bruschi concluded. “He is on a level plane as you, because he’s gonna make mistakes, but he’s also gonna make you better. And it can’t be done without you. Don’t look to him to do it. Our teams never did.”

Advertisement

Bruschi was Brady’s teammate from 2000-2008. The two helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls in four seasons 2001-2004.

Trivia: What Red Sox player led Major League Baseball in doubles in the 2010 season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He only played in Boston for one season, and retired after the 2018 season with 3,166 career hits.

More from Boston.com:

Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel said playing for Bill Belichick “worked,” but “it’s not something I enjoyed”:

Larry Bird, classic rivalries, and the old physicality of the NBA:

On this day: In 1946, the Red Sox won the ninth game of a 15-game winning streak. The victory, 6-2 over Cleveland, came against future Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller (who was coming off pitching a no-hitter of the Yankees in his previous start). Ted Williams hit a sixth-inning home run, and Johnny Pesky went 4-4 in front of 30,713 at Fenway Park.

Something more: Here’s Mark Jackson breaking down how the Pacers tried (and failed) to stop Michael Jordan in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals.

Trivia answer: Adrian Beltre