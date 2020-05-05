Morning sports update: Eli Manning thinks it could be a ‘tough’ transition for Tom Brady

"Obviously they have some playmakers at receiver there."

Tom Brady and Eli Manning after a Patriots-Giants game.
Tom Brady and Eli Manning after a Patriots-Giants game. – (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
By
, Boston.com Staff
May 5, 2020 | 10:07 AM

Don Shula, who won an NFL record 347 games as head coach of the Colts and Dolphins from 1963-1995, died on Monday at the age of 90.

After the announcement, Bill Belichick released a statement paying tribute to the football legend:

Eli Manning on Tom Brady’s transition to the Buccaneers: Trying to predict how Tom Brady will perform in his first season with the Buccaneers is difficult, since the 42-year-old quarterback has only ever played with the Patriots in his NFL career.

And while the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds have shortened since Brady signed as a free agent in March, there are some who think it could be a difficult transition. One of them is a former Brady Super Bowl opponent, Eli Manning.

As Manning explained, the current shutdown caused by COVID-19 will make it harder for Brady to get into a rhythm with his new teammates.

“I think it’s going be tough for him, just the fact he can’t be doing everything he wants to be doing with the team and getting ready,’’ Manning told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday, according to the New York Post. “Obviously they have some playmakers at receiver there, when you got talented receivers it makes it a little bit easier to get on the same page with them.”

Manning, 39, retired in January after 16 seasons in the NFL spent exclusively with the Giants after he was traded from the Chargers during the 2004 draft. After winning two Super Bowls (both against New England), Manning lost his starting quarterback job to rookie Daniel Jones during the 2019 season.

Trivia: The last time a Red Sox pitcher walked more than 100 batters in a season was 1996, when it was done by two Boston pitchers. Name those two pitchers.

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: One of them pitched for four teams in his career, including three teams in the American League East. The other pitcher’s name was once used in the title of a Stephen King book.

ESPN’s look-back on Don Shula’s coaching career:

Albert Breer reported that Monti Ossenfort is heading to the Titans:

On this day: In 1904, Cy Young pitched the first perfect game in modern Major League history, helping the Boston Americans defeat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0. The game, played at the old Huntington Avenue Baseball Grounds, was a matchup of Young and fellow future Hall of Fame pitcher Rube Waddell.

Classic rewind: Red Sox no-hitters of the 21st century.

Trivia answer: Roger Clemens and Tom Gordon

