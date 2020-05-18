Morning sports update: ‘The Last Dance’ director compared Michael Jordan and Tom Brady’s departures

On Sunday night, ESPN’s 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance,” concluded with its final two installments.

And over the weekend, Germany’s top soccer league, the Bundesliga, resumed play in front of empty stadiums. Fans watching on television got a glimpse at how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shape numerous aspects of society, including Dortmund forward Erling Haaland’s goal celebration:

Celebrations in 2020 😅 pic.twitter.com/YR0OcmT6As — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 16, 2020

Comparing the Patriots’ and Bulls’ dynasties: By the mere fact that Bill Belichick and Tom Brady combined to help the Patriots win six Super Bowls in their time together, there aren’t many teams in sports that compare to New England’s 21st century dynasty.

One team that had both the coach and player star power — as well as six championships of their own — was the ’90s Chicago Bulls. Led by Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan, the Bulls’ run of success was recently the subject of ESPN’s expansive documentary, “The Last Dance.”

The project was directed by Jason Hehir, a Newton native and a Patriots fan. In an interview with WEEI’s Marc James on Sunday, Hehir was asked to compare the Jordan-Bulls’ run with Brady’s own success in New England.

“It’s an interesting thing to think about. I haven’t been asked that question yet,” Hehir told James. “Certainly Pat Riley called it the ‘disease of more’ when he was talking about why it is the most difficult thing to do in sports is to repeat, not to win the first one, it’s to win the second one. And the disease of more is that everybody who is on one those teams want more credit, more adulation, more playing time, more money, and it’s very difficult to strike that formula over and over and over again. They were able to do it. But I think that eventually, egos get in the way. Relationships get in the way.”

On the Patriots, Hehir held his speculation.

“We may never know exactly what happened behind the scenes,” he said of New England’s inner developments with Brady and Belichick. “Maybe I will be having that conversation in 10 years when we do their story. When you reach that level of greatness and that level of celebrity and people either out in front or behind the scenes take the credit for doing everything, it’s bound to fall apart eventually. But we were lucky as hell for 20 years to have the experience we had. We have been a spoiled fan base. You’re right, I am a diehard Pats fan, but I have nothing to ask of them for the rest of my life because we just have such an incredible experience watching them.”

Trivia: Who holds the Red Sox single season record for RBIs?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He began his career with the Philadelphia Athletics.

Danny Ainge’s journey: While younger Celtics fans are aware of Danny Ainge’s history as a player in Boston and then as the team’s resourceful president of basketball operations (a position he currently occupies), many are less familiar with his time in between.

He was traded from the Celtics in 1989, beginning a journey that frequently placed him the center of NBA drama. Recently, Gary Washburn, of The Boston Globe, spoke with Ainge about his time away from Boston in the ’90s.

Kemba Walker on what he learned from Michael Jordan:

On this day: In 2002, Pedro Martinez began his outing against the Mariners with an immaculate inning. Starting with Ichiro Suzuki, Martinez recorded three consecutive strikeouts on nine pitches.

The Red Sox went on to win the game 4-1 as Martinez pitched eight innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out nine.

Something more: After the end of “The Last Dance,” ESPN released a clip of Phil Jackson breaking down how the Bulls ran the triangle offense against the Jazz in the 1998 NBA Finals.

Trivia answer: Jimmie Foxx