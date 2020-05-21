ESPN will air a 9-part series on Tom Brady in 2021

ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance” on Michael Jordan and the ’98 Chicago Bulls was a massive success for the network, averaging 5.65 million viewers across its 10 episodes.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that the network has green-lit another multi-part series on another legendary champion and, like Jordan, arguably the greatest to play his particular sport, Tom Brady.

ESPN revealed the trailer to the nine-part series, titled “Man In The Arena’’ on the former Patriots and current Buccaneers quarterback, slated to air sometime in 2021, Thursday afternoon.

I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way. Coming 2021 on @espn! pic.twitter.com/nm9SdFYB7D — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 21, 2020

Produced by Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports and Brady’s recently formed 199 Productions, the series will share Brady’s accounts of the biggest moments in his career. The series’ nine parts equals the number of Super Bowls Brady played in during his 20 seasons in New England.

“Nine Super Bowl appearances over the course of 20 years is an achievement on an unmatched level,” ESPN executive vice president of content Connor Schell told Deadline.com