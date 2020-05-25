Tom Brady sustained a wardrobe malfunction during ‘The Match’

With the wind and the rain that buffeted the course on Sunday, it was clear “The Match” would present its share of challenges for Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods.

But the former Patriots quarterback had to deal with a unique set of circumstances when — at some point in the afternoon — he split the seat of his pants. On the broadcast, he could be heard explaining that it was due to “the torque” of his swing.

He took to social media on Sunday night to joke about what happened.

Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess… https://t.co/PJBPyFWowI — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Brady later changed pants before wrapping up his round.

Advertisement

Brady and Mickelson came up just short against Manning and Woods, but Brady had more than his share of positive moments in the Florida rain. Here is a look at his three best shots of the afternoon:

• Brady has always been aware of slights, either perceived or real, and so maybe it was the good-natured ribbing he was getting from Charles Barkley that led to his impressive shot on the seventh hole. Maybe it was him feeling the heat for not playing well through the first six holes. Whatever the case was, Brady’s finished off a par-5 with an impressive shot that left him with a birdie.

“Chuck, take a suck on that, Chuck,” Brady gleefully chortled.

Barkley replied: “That’s why you’re the goat.”

• One of Brady’s strengths has always been in the intermediate passing game, and that served him well on the 11th hole. After Mickelson delivered a bomb off the tee on the par-4 that landed on the fringe of the green, Brady delivered with an impressive putt that gave his team an eagle.

• That doesn’t mean Brady isn’t capable of going long. The 15th hole was designated as the long-drive challenge for the quarterbacks, and Brady channeled his inner 2007 when he ended up beating Manning off the tee by a single yard.