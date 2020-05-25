Tom Brady sustained a wardrobe malfunction during ‘The Match’

"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess..."

Tom Brady lines up a putt on the sixth green.
Tom Brady lines up a putt on the sixth green. –Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Christopher Price
May 25, 2020 | 10:06 AM

With the wind and the rain that buffeted the course on Sunday, it was clear “The Match” would present its share of challenges for Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods.

But the former Patriots quarterback had to deal with a unique set of circumstances when — at some point in the afternoon — he split the seat of his pants. On the broadcast, he could be heard explaining that it was due to “the torque” of his swing.

He took to social media on Sunday night to joke about what happened.

Brady later changed pants before wrapping up his round. 

Advertisement

Brady and Mickelson came up just short against Manning and Woods, but Brady had more than his share of positive moments in the Florida rain. Here is a look at his three best shots of the afternoon:

• Brady has always been aware of slights, either perceived or real, and so maybe it was the good-natured ribbing he was getting from Charles Barkley that led to his impressive shot on the seventh hole. Maybe it was him feeling the heat for not playing well through the first six holes. Whatever the case was, Brady’s finished off a par-5 with an impressive shot that left him with a birdie.

“Chuck, take a suck on that, Chuck,” Brady gleefully chortled.

Barkley replied: “That’s why you’re the goat.”

• One of Brady’s strengths has always been in the intermediate passing game, and that served him well on the 11th hole. After Mickelson delivered a bomb off the tee on the par-4 that landed on the fringe of the green, Brady delivered with an impressive putt that gave his team an eagle.

• That doesn’t mean Brady isn’t capable of going long. The 15th hole was designated as the long-drive challenge for the quarterbacks, and Brady channeled his inner 2007 when he ended up beating Manning off the tee by a single yard.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady Golf Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tom Brady lines up a putt on the sixth green.
Golf
Tiger and Peyton top Phil and Brady in charity golf match May 24, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich thinks Brian Hoyer will start ahead of Jarrett Stidham to open the season May 23, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Tom Brady and Eli Manning
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady welcomed Eli Manning to Twitter with a playful jab May 23, 2020 | 3:51 PM
NBA
NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season May 23, 2020 | 3:14 PM
“Because I didn’t eat all day, a lot of the time, the food just knocks me out,
Celtics
'No, you can't drink water' May 23, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting 'The Last Dance' treatment, but is there as big of an audience for that? May 23, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
MLB, players' union are working to salvage season, and the next two weeks are critical May 22, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing.
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus May 22, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Tom Brady in 2019.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers GM called Tom Brady-Bruce Arians partnership a 'perfect marriage' May 22, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New York Yankees released injured third baseman Aaron Boone on February 26, 2004. Boone tore ligaments in his left knee while playing basketball in January and was expected to be out for the entire season, prompting the Alex Rodriguez trade. Boone is shown hitting the game-winning home run in the 2003 ALCS against Boston. REUTERS/Henny Abrams/File Library Tag 02272004 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your worst memory as a sports fan? May 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are here to spice up a Tiger-Phil rematch. Trash-talking is encouraged. May 22, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski joined James Corden to drink a disgusting protein shake and discuss his move to Tampa Bay May 22, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Jerry Sloan
NBA
Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has died at 78 May 22, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell criticized President Trump's opposition to voting by mail May 22, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Golf
Prop bets are out for the charity golf match featuring Tom Brady May 22, 2020 | 9:45 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Players' union responds to MLB health and safety proposal for delayed 2020 baseball season May 22, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Boxing
Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas May 22, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Boston MA 3/8/20 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looking towards the official before getting a technical foul against the Oklahoma City Thunder during fourth quarter NBA action at TD Garden. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
NBA
The NBA seems on the cusp of a comeback plan May 22, 2020 | 7:57 AM
Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy celebrates with his teammates after scoring Saturday.
NHL
What we know about the NHL's tentative plan to return to the ice May 22, 2020 | 7:46 AM
As part of his journey, the author tries (unsuccessfully) to track down Carlton Fisk.
MLB
'The Wax Pack' was rejected 38 times before a R.I. author brought it to life May 22, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Toni L. Sandys
Sports
For many fans, the absence of sports feels like a loss. Psychologists say that's normal. May 22, 2020 | 7:39 AM
Danny Vitale di
Patriots
Fullback Dan Vitale is trying to follow in the footsteps of James Develin May 22, 2020 | 7:05 AM
David Ortiz slides home safely.
Sports Q
What is your favorite memory from attending a sporting event? May 21, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Tom Brady played in nine Super Bowls in his 20 seasons with the Patriots.
Tom Brady
ESPN will air a 9-part series on Tom Brady in 2021 May 21, 2020 | 4:03 PM
A United Airlnes plane is shown on the tarmac from an outdoor terrace and observation deck at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
NFL
NFL player sues United over incident with another passenger May 21, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) looks to pass during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
Grant Williams and Kemba Walker are living together May 21, 2020 | 3:55 PM
Paul Pierce and LeBron James in 2008.
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins explained the backstory of the Paul Pierce-LeBron James feud May 21, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Kyle Dugger
Patriots
The Patriots have signed second-round pick Kyle Dugger May 21, 2020 | 8:49 AM
Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods
Golf
Phil Mickelson 'can't wait' to beat Tiger Woods at his home club in 'The Match' May 21, 2020 | 7:40 AM
College Sports
NCAA to lift moratorium on football, basketball workouts May 21, 2020 | 7:33 AM