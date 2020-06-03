Morning sports update: Adam Vinatieri’s response on why Tom Brady left the Patriots

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL — like every other sports league — is trying to plan how it will proceed.

Currently, the league still projects to play its full schedule, though training camps will look different in 2020. In recent announcements, the NFL said that teams must hold training camps at their own complexes, and there will be no joint practices with other teams.

Adam Vinatieri spoke about Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots: Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri was a critical part of the early Patriots dynasty, famously kicking a pair of Super Bowl-winning field goals.

In 2006, Vinatieri left New England to sign with the rival Colts, helping Indianapolis win a Super Bowl that season. Now 47, the veteran kicker still hopes to return for a 25th season in the NFL. And in a recent interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria,” he was asked about Tom Brady’s decision to leave the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency.

“I don’t know exactly what happened 100 percent in that organization and why Tom left, but I know he was wanting some weapons,” Vinatieri explained, “and wanting to continue to do his thing, and I think he kinda just looked at it and said, ‘You know, if I’m gonna keep doing this I want to have the best opportunity to continue to win,’ and for some reason he didn’t think that was with the Patriots at this point I guess.”

“Cautious optimism” that Major League Soccer will be able to return this summer:

While things were very intense over the last few days, there has been a major breakthrough between the @MLSPA and @MLS league office. “Cautiously optimistic” as 1 more detail is being discussed and pending the new agreement/CBA being ratified, a lockout should be avoided. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 2, 2020

The Krafts’ statement on the killing of George Floyd:

On this day: In 1995, Pedro Martinez pitched a perfect game for nine innings. But after not allowing any of the 27 batters he’d faced to reach base, the game proceeded to the 10th inning since the Expos had been unable to score against the Padres.

Sadly for Martinez, the first batter he faced in extra innings hit a looping double, though the Expos went on to win the game, 1-0.

And in 1997, Roberto Carlos scored an iconic bending free kick against France. It still seems to defy physics on replay:

#OnThisDay in 1997, Roberto Carlos scored That Roberto Carlos Goal. pic.twitter.com/pXqiY22wQ9 — MUNDIAL (H) (@MundialMag) June 3, 2020

Something more: Former Celtic Kendrick Perkins was among those to praise Gregg Popovich’s comments about recent protests and social change.