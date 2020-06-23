Tom Brady is still working out with his Bucs teammates, despite recommendations not to

Now in Tampa Bay, Tom Brady is still following a familiar Patriots refrain.

The 42-year-old quarterback is apparently taking “No Days Off” in his new home, continuing to work out with a group of his teammates, despite the growing number of coronavirus cases in Florida. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady and at least a dozen Buccaneers visited Berkeley Preparatory School for a two-hour workout Tuesday morning. The Times referred to the session as a “routine” occurrence.

Among the players present were tight end Rob Gronkowski; wide receivers Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller; quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin; center Ryan Jensen; and defensive backs Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Mike Edwards. Brady’s business partner and trainer Alex Guerrero was also spotted in a photograph taken by Times assistant photography editor Chris Urso.

The workout comes days after NFLPA medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, urged all players to avoid participating in group activities.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer said in a statement issued Saturday. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.”

The Buccaneers confirmed Saturday that at least two players and an assistant coach had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Bucs re-opened their team facilities on June 10, though only players receiving medical treatment are permitted to enter. Coach Bruce Arians said the team is hoping to hold quarterback school and rookie orientation starting July 15. All players are scheduled to report beginning July 21.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. —Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP