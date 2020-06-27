Tom Brady’s unofficial Bucs practices lead to questions for NFL

In an Instagram post Thursday, Brady referenced President Franklin D. Roosevelt and wrote, "only thing we have to fear, is fear itself."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, far left, along with safety Mike Edwards, second from left, quarterback Tom Brady, center in orange, cornerback Jamel Dean, second from right, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert are seen during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. –Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Mark Maske,
The Washington Post
June 27, 2020 | 7:22 AM

Tom Brady and some of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates kept practicing this week, undeterred by the novel coronavirus pandemic and last weekend’s recommendation by the NFL Players Association that players refrain from gathering in groups to conduct their own workouts ahead of next month’s opening of teams’ training camps.

The NFL weighed in on the topic Thursday when Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, was asked about the practices that are being organized and held by Brady and other Buccaneers players at a Tampa-area high school.

“This is, again, a place where the NFLPA and the NFL are in the same exact place, which is we want whatever makes the safest possible environment for all of our constituents, whether they be players, coaches, trainers, medical staff, anyone in that team environment,” Sills said. “So we’re going to work very hard together to educate everyone about the steps that we feel collectively are going to be most effective at reducing risk for everyone. Again, this is all about risk reduction to try to mitigate risk. We know that we can’t eliminate risk.”

Advertisement

Sills did not mention Brady’s name as he spoke to reporters on a conference call after addressing the NFL’s team owners during a video conference earlier Thursday afternoon.

“We will work very much hand in hand with the Players Association because this, again, this is where everyone in that team environment is going to share the same risk,” Sills said. “But they’ll also share the same responsibility to each other, which means that everyone is going to be dependent on each other member of that team environment for doing the very best that they can to implement these measures and to keep themselves and their household members as safe as possible throughout the course of the season.”

In an Instagram post Thursday, Brady referenced President Franklin D. Roosevelt and wrote, “only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”

NFL teams have held no official on-field practices this offseason. Teams’ offseason programs for players were conducted entirely remotely. Those programs must end by Friday. Most NFL teams are scheduled to report to training camps July 28.

It’s commonplace for Brady and other NFL quarterbacks to organize unofficial offseason workouts with their teammates. But this, of course, is an offseason unlikely any other.

Advertisement

“I think right now that we and the Players Association are both encouraging players and all team personnel – not just players, but coaches and everyone – to follow the best public health guidelines that we have,” Sills said Thursday. “So we’re in the same place there. Obviously the club personnel that we do have working at our club facilities are covered under the club protocols that we have in place there right now. So, for example, a number of coaches are back working in the facilities. But there are no players there, other than those who are continuing to receive medical treatment and rehab.”

Brady and his Buccaneers teammates are not the only NFL players conducting voluntary workouts on their own. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a video this week of himself working out with a teammate, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. But the spotlight naturally finds Brady, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback who left the New England Patriots this offseason. Some of Brady’s associates and supporters within the league feel that, while criticism comes with being such a public figure, the league and union should have issued mandates and highly specific guidelines if they wanted to keep players from practicing together.

The NFLPA’s guidance was not binding. It was an advisory, issued Saturday via a written statement by Thom Mayer, the union’s medical director.

Brady was asked during his introductory conference call in March, just after signing with the Buccaneers, about adjusting to his new team and getting in sync with his new teammates under such unique circumstances.

Advertisement

“I’m going to do the best I can to be in conversation with guys and try to get together and find ways to meet up in different places and get to work in that sense,” Brady said. “Technology is an amazing thing, and we’re going to use the technology as best we can to try to get to know each other. For me, they’re ahead of me on what they need to know in terms of the offense. So I’ve really got to get up to speed with the things that they already know and their terminology.”

The NFL is tracking the number of players and other personnel who test positive for the virus through teams’ newly established infection control staffs, Sills said Thursday, and is sharing that data with the NFLPA. The league has sent teams an extensive set of protocols for the eventual return of players to teams’ facilities. The NFL and NFLPA still are working out the details of testing and treatment. The NFLPA told agents last week that it expects players to be tested about three times per week.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady Coronavirus Patriots NFL

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jonathan Jones.
Patriots
Members of Patriots discuss the pain, and the ignorance, of racism June 27, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
Celtics
Enes Kanter believes speaking out about Turkey helped free his father there June 27, 2020 | 6:51 AM
Tom Brady during a 2019 press conference.
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: Virus may spare us the sight of Mookie Betts as a Dodger and Tom Brady as a Buc June 26, 2020 | 11:46 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Baseball's greatest gift in 2020 might come in its ugliest outcome: Failure. June 26, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football quarterback Tom Brady, far right, is seen along with other players during a private workout Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
NFL
NFL's chief medical officer commented on Tom Brady's workouts with teammates June 26, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Simmons
Media
'I only wanted to say two things': Bill Simmons addresses NYT story about The Ringer June 26, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Jaroslav Halak Bruins
NHL
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps June 26, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Football
NFL training camps still on original schedule for late July June 26, 2020 | 7:32 AM
NASCAR
NASCAR releases photo from Talladega: 'The noose was real' June 26, 2020 | 7:20 AM
01-23-19: Boston, MA: Boston Celtics television play by play announcer Mike Gorman (right) is pictured as he does the pre game show with his partner Brian Scalabrine (left) at the TD Garden before a Celtics victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Celtics
Brian Scalabrine is launching a vodka lemonade with a local distillery June 25, 2020 | 2:02 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens has reportedly 'pushed' the NBA for a specific change in its bubble plan June 25, 2020 | 11:30 AM
In this 1971 file photo, Boston Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko poses during baseball spring training in Winter Haven, Fla.
Red Sox
Former Red Sox manager Eddie Kasko dead at 88 June 25, 2020 | 9:39 AM
The Revolution's trio of designated players: Gustavo Bou, (7), Adam Buksa, (9), and Carlos Gil, (22).
New England Revolution
Here's the Revolution's schedule for the MLS is Back Tournament group stage June 25, 2020 | 8:59 AM
In this Dec. 10, 2013 file photo, Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla waves to the crowd.
Hockey
Former Bruin Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hockey Hall class June 25, 2020 | 7:33 AM
Avery Bradley reacts after hitting a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bradley will take on the Celtics, his former team, on Monday.
NBA
Former Celtic Avery Bradley to sit out NBA's restart in Florida June 25, 2020 | 7:18 AM
The Eagles, led by head coach Jeff Hafley, returned to campus Monday.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Jeff Hafley discussed the state of BC football June 24, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Staten Island into Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3, 2019.
Coronavirus
New York City Marathon canceled because of coronavirus June 24, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Rafael Devers is congratulated by Xander Bogaerts after Devers hit a solo home run in an August, 2019 game against the Cleveland Indians.
Sports Q
How many games will the Red Sox win in 2020? June 24, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Mohamed Sanu scores a touchdown against the Ravens in 2019.
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu's trainer thinks the receiver was 'shell of himself' in 2019 June 24, 2020 | 10:41 AM
Fenway Park
MLB
5 things to know about the changes coming to MLB this season June 24, 2020 | 10:25 AM
98.5 The Sports Hub
98.5
Christian Arcand is not getting bounced from 98.5 The Sports Hub, after all June 24, 2020 | 7:41 AM
NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent.
NFL
NFL holds minority coaching summit, as it continues to grapple with hiring issues June 24, 2020 | 7:33 AM
U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe.
Soccer
Judge denies American women's soccer immediate appeal June 24, 2020 | 7:21 AM
Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis stands on the Major League Baseball logo that serves as the on deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Indians Wednesday, April 24, 2013, in Chicago.
MLB
Baseball's back: MLB sets 60-game schedule, opens July 23 or 24 June 23, 2020 | 9:41 PM
David Ortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz in legal, financial dispute with mother of one of his children June 23, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Bubba Wallace.
NASCAR
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace June 23, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.
Sports Q
Which current Patriots players will make the team's Hall of Fame someday? June 23, 2020 | 5:25 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady takes a drink as unidentified individuals are seen near him during a private workout, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still working out with his Bucs teammates, despite recommendations not to June 23, 2020 | 4:42 PM
Media
Christian Arcand is leaving the Sports Hub's night program June 23, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Isaiah Thomas pumps up the crowd in May, 2017.
Celtics
Isaiah Thomas responded on Twitter to a call for the Celtics to bring him back June 23, 2020 | 10:22 AM