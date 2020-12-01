This is a rough stretch for Team Tom Brady

Tom Brady.
Tom Brady. –Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By
Sports Columnist
December 1, 2020 | 3:24 PM

COMMENTARY

Brady got the the best of the Patriots by high-tailing it to Florida, huh?

If you’re on Team Tom Brady, as so many local sycophants seem to be, then, as things stand now, your savior is in playoff position while the Patriots are fighting for their lives.

Reality would suggest that the beloved Brady, former deity of Route One, is assured to be playing in January, while the Patriots are, most likely, to be playing draft day.

So, good for you.

Maybe you bought your own old-school Buccaneers jersey to wear in spite of the local fandom figuring that Cam Newton might be the answer. Perhaps there’s a new orange blanket sitting under the tree. Sweet deal.

So, how does if feel, then, if Brady is sitting out the same postseason that, it seems, his vaunted nemesis, Bill Belichick, might? As it is, his team is in the same wild card purgatory as is the Arizona squad that managed to lose a last-second contest in Foxborough Sunday.

“Leadership we’ve gotten from captains and some of the other veteran players here in the last few weeks has been awesome,” Belichick said after Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. “I think that’s really helped bring some other players along to prepare better and ultimately perform a little more consistently.”

Uh oh. That sounds like comeuppance music.

It’s hard to argue with the constant Brady worship, especially considering the former Patriots quarterback is responsible for the franchise’s only glory over its 50-plus-year history. But it’s also ridiculous to qualify any success that either the quarterback or the coach has on his own in a season of confusion.

Still, Brady chose this canvas in Tampa to paint as his own. He turned his back on everything that made him successful. But what’s he’s gotten is like walking into a carnival mirror.

How else would you describe having to deal with Bruce Arians’s frequent criticism, something that never came out of Belichick’s mouth?

Brady chased a pale whale where he could play with his favorite toys, all while Gisele and the kids could swoon for the cameras. Yet, there is a tag of desperation this time; with him in America’s wasteland, trying his hardest to still maintain relevance.

For instance, there’s no way that mess in Tampa is winning the Super Bowl. Right?

Instead of the competitive product that Brady seems to want, what he got instead was an island of misfit toys. Come watch the circus. Foreword by Jim Gray.

But for a guy trying to escape one coach’s maniacal approach for another’s laissez-faire attitude, Brady isn’t exactly making a name for himself.

“It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with,” Brady replied before walking off in a hissy fit on Sunday. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week.”

It’s so cliché Brady that it makes your ears hurt.

Say what you will about the man who once owned New England, but sincerity won’t ever be at the top of the list. This is the Tom Brady you rooted for. Lusted after. Worshipped.

Now, he’s onto to greener pastures in Tampa Bay.

Florida.

Yuck.

Currently in the playoff picture, but close to looking at it from the outside.

Was this what Brady really wanted? Was this what he really needed?

You could argue the fact that the Patriots would be better off with Tom Brady as their quarterback, or Bill Belichick as the coach in America’s armpit. But together? That ship has sailed.

If Brady were still in New England, Lord knows who he’d throw to – or trust — with Julian Edelman sidelined. If Belichick were in Tampa, you’d figure, maybe, there’s a little less stupidity between the hash marks, but who knows.

It’s going to take a miracle for the Patriots to make the playoffs. It’s going to take an epic collapse for Brady’s new team not to make them.

I’d actually feel more comfortable betting on the latter.

(But talk to me in a week.)

