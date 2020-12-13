Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady’s relationship with coach Bruce Arians

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians are fine. Really.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Sunday that Brady and Buccaneers head coach Arians have a “great relationship.”

“They really get along great,” Buccaneers GM Jason Licht told ESPN, “There’s a deep respect there for each other.”

Other sources insisted to Schefter that any tension between Arians and Brady has been overblown. Arians has been critical of his quarterback throughout the season, unafraid to say when Brady is playing poorly. After a loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 29, Brady cut his press conference short when Arians’s name came up.

Advertisement

“It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with,” Brady said during that press conference, of speculation that Arians’s job could be in jeopardy. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable.”

In Schefter’s story Sunday, a source familiar with the pair called the questions about their relationship “way overdone.”

In fact, ESPN reports that Arians and Brady had planned to play golf together, perhaps multiple times, during Tampa Bay’s recent bye week, until the NFL nixed those plans as a potential violation of COVID-19 protocol.

The 7-5 Buccaneers are hosting the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon.