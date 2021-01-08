Drew Bledsoe on Tom Brady: ‘There’s no question there’s motivation there for him to win one without Belichick’

For the first time in his 21-year NFL career, Tom Brady prepares to play in a playoff game without having Bill Belichick on his sideline.

Brady’s Buccaneers travel to the nation’s capital Saturday night to take on the Washington Football Team in the first round of the NFL playoffs. After going on a four-game winning streak to close the regular season, the Buccaneers looked poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Not only should the momentum from recent weeks help the Buccaneers, but according to Drew Bledsoe, there’s another motivation for Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl. The quarterback that Brady replaced in New England believes that Brady wants to win one without Belichick.

“Oh, there’s no question that’s the case. There’s no question,” Bledsoe told Tyler Dunne of Go Long when asked if Brady was motivated to win without Belichick. “That’s the forever debate: Was it Bill or was it Tom? The Patriots took a big step back this year, and honestly, I think Tom was smart enough to see the writing on the wall. That they had done everything they could to stay on top and — for the first time — they were going to be in some salary cap issues. So I think part of him thought, ‘OK, I’m going to make a move here before this thing goes sideways.’ But then he went to a great situation in Tampa, and obviously he’s played great again.

“There’s no question there’s motivation there for him to win one without Belichick. At some point, they’ll have to take on the Packers to get that done.”

The Buccaneers do appear to be in decent shape to make a deep playoff run. They go up against a Washington team on Saturday that holds a 7-9 record, making Tampa eight-point favorites.

Like Bledsoe pointed out, if the Buccaneers want to reach the Super Bowl they’ll likely have to go into Green Bay at some point. The 13-3 Packers are the lone NFC team to have a bye for Wild Card Weekend and have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. However, Brady and the Bucs are responsible for one of the three losses. They defeated the Packers 38-10 earlier this season.