Drew Bledsoe on Tom Brady: ‘There’s no question there’s motivation there for him to win one without Belichick’

"He went to a great situation in Tampa, and obviously he’s played great again."

Jeff Bottari
Tom Brady. –Jeff Bottari
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
January 8, 2021 | 4:11 PM

For the first time in his 21-year NFL career, Tom Brady prepares to play in a playoff game without having Bill Belichick on his sideline.

Brady’s Buccaneers travel to the nation’s capital Saturday night to take on the Washington Football Team in the first round of the NFL playoffs. After going on a four-game winning streak to close the regular season, the Buccaneers looked poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Not only should the momentum from recent weeks help the Buccaneers, but according to Drew Bledsoe, there’s another motivation for Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl. The quarterback that Brady replaced in New England believes that Brady wants to win one without Belichick.

Advertisement

“Oh, there’s no question that’s the case. There’s no question,” Bledsoe told Tyler Dunne of Go Long when asked if Brady was motivated to win without Belichick. “That’s the forever debate: Was it Bill or was it Tom? The Patriots took a big step back this year, and honestly, I think Tom was smart enough to see the writing on the wall. That they had done everything they could to stay on top and — for the first time — they were going to be in some salary cap issues. So I think part of him thought, ‘OK, I’m going to make a move here before this thing goes sideways.’ But then he went to a great situation in Tampa, and obviously he’s played great again.

“There’s no question there’s motivation there for him to win one without Belichick. At some point, they’ll have to take on the Packers to get that done.”

The Buccaneers do appear to be in decent shape to make a deep playoff run. They go up against a Washington team on Saturday that holds a 7-9 record, making Tampa eight-point favorites.

Like Bledsoe pointed out, if the Buccaneers want to reach the Super Bowl they’ll likely have to go into Green Bay at some point. The 13-3 Packers are the lone NFC team to have a bye for Wild Card Weekend and have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. However, Brady and the Bucs are responsible for one of the three losses. They defeated the Packers 38-10 earlier this season.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots NFL NFL Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Maine Red Claws mascot performs a trick during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks in Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
Maine Red Claws will not participate in 2020-21 G League season January 8, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Gunner Olszewski celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Three Patriots special teamers selected for AP's All-Pro teams January 8, 2021 | 1:54 PM
Mookie Betts celebrated a World Series title with his now fiancée in October.
MLB
Mookie Betts gets engaged to girlfriend of 15 years, Brianna Hammonds January 8, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda passed away Thursday evening.
MLB
Tommy Lasorda, fiery Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93 January 8, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Unwilling to pay his asking price, Cleveland sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets in a long-expected trade on Thursday.
Red Sox
Sports have felt trivial thanks to the pandemic, but they're hardly blameless January 8, 2021 | 11:59 AM
Robert Williams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Celtics
Robert Williams reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, 2 other Celtics forced to quarantine January 8, 2021 | 11:37 AM
1997 Celtics NBA Lottery
Celtics
Tim Duncan discussed what might have been had the Celtics won the 1997 NBA lottery January 8, 2021 | 10:06 AM
NBA
LeBron James on this week's unrest: 'We live in two Americas' January 8, 2021 | 8:24 AM
Jim Davis
Curt Schilling
Curt Schilling, on cusp of Baseball Hall of Fame announcement, defends pro-Trump mob January 8, 2021 | 12:20 AM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could end up with the Patriots this offseason, according to one analyst.
Patriots
Analyst believes Patriots could get Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers move on January 7, 2021 | 11:27 PM
Damien Harris retweeted a powerful message about the Capitol riots on Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Damien Harris tweets powerful message about Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 11:19 PM
Nets guard Kyrie Irving was not with the team on Thursday.
KYRIE IRVING
Kyrie Irving missed Thursday's game for personal reasons, didn't respond to coach Steve Nash January 7, 2021 | 10:14 PM
Chase Young isn't sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady.
TOM BRADY
Washington's Chase Young is not sorry for saying he wants to play Tom Brady January 7, 2021 | 8:02 PM
Celtics
Four Celtics players are questionable for Friday's game due to health and safety protocols January 7, 2021 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to face the Washington Football Team this Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
TOM BRADY
How experts view Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' chances in the playoffs January 7, 2021 | 6:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron was named Bruins captain ... eventually.
BRUINS
Bruins prank Patrice Bergeron by announcing Brad Marchand as new captain January 7, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Tristan Thompson, who joined the Celtics after nine seasons with the Cavaliers, is fitting in well.
CELTICS
Some thoughts on how the new players on the Celtics roster are doing so far January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Carson Wentz has made it clear he's not interested in staying in Philadelphia.
PATRIOTS
Carson Wentz is a possible candidate to replace Cam Newton January 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Nick Wass
New England Revolution
Revolution add two players who are expected to compete for starting roles January 7, 2021 | 3:00 PM
Matt Cassel and Tom Brady were teammates with the Patriots.
NFL
Matt Cassel detailed why he believes Tom Brady and the Bucs are Super Bowl contenders January 7, 2021 | 2:45 PM
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters at a rally, Monday, Nov., 5, 2018, in Richmond Hill, Ga.
College Sports
College football assistant is fired for 'appalling' comments about Stacey Abrams January 7, 2021 | 2:32 PM
Francisco Lindor
MLB
Mega deal: Indians trade star Francisco Lindor, Carlos Carrasco to Mets January 7, 2021 | 2:02 PM
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts wants to help LeBron get new ownership for a WNBA team January 7, 2021 | 1:26 PM
Doc Rivers gives instructions to his team.
NBA
Doc Rivers: 'I will say it because I don't think a lot of people want to' January 7, 2021 | 1:22 PM
Patrice Bergeron is widely respected in the organization and beyond.
BRUINS
Patrice Bergeron is officially the next captain of the Bruins January 7, 2021 | 11:38 AM
Kevin C. Cox
Patriots
ESPN draft expert predicts Patriots will take a quarterback in the first round January 7, 2021 | 10:55 AM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum addressed the media together on Wednesday.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum address media together regarding Capitol riots January 7, 2021 | 12:59 AM
Gordon Hayward of the Hornets attempts a shot against Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic.
NBA
Gordon Hayward scores career-high 44, leads Hornets over Hawks, 102-94 January 6, 2021 | 11:08 PM
CELTICS
Pritchard's putback pushes Celtics past Heat, 107-105 January 6, 2021 | 11:05 PM
Payton Pritchard lifted the Celtics over the Heat in the closing seconds.
CELTICS
Watch Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard's game-winning layup vs. Heat January 6, 2021 | 10:31 PM