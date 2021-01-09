Washington QB Taylor Heinicke recalls funny story of meeting Tom Brady

Saturday’s playoff matchup between the Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team will be a battle between two former Patriots quarterbacks.

As we all know, Tom Brady is now in Tampa after winning six Super Bowls over 20 seasons in New England. For Washington, with Alex Smith out, it’s starting Taylor Heinicke, who enjoyed a brief stint in New England as a member of the practice squad in 2017.

Talking to reporters about his stint in New England on Thursday, Heinicke said he wanted to “make a great impression” on day one. So, he entered the Patriots’ facilities sometime between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

There was only one issue with that, though. Brady had already arrived at the Patriots’ training facility and was watching tape. He was also confused by Heinicke’s presence.

“He had no idea that they had just signed a practice squad quarterback,” Heinicke said. “He was like, ‘Who the hell are you?'”

Brady welcomed Heinicke to watch film with him. However, Heinicke didn’t try to bother Brady much after that during his three-week tenure with the Patriots.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t want to say anything stupid and he’s like, ‘Get this guy out of here,'” Heinicke said. “Again, I just kept my mouth shut and really soaked it in. That’s when Jimmy [Garoppolo] was still there and really try to soak it in with those guys. They’re successful for a reason, and I feel like I learned a lot from them.”