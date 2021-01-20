Linda Holliday came to Bill Belichick’s defense over his handling of Tom Brady

As Patriots fans watch Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to the NFC Championship Game, some are still wondering why the legendary quarterback isn’t finishing his career in New England.

One of those fans commented on an Instagram post by Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, writing “Too bad Bill let Tom go!”

Holliday came to Belichick’s defense in her response, mentioning Brady in the process.

“And you have all the answers evidently?” Holliday replied to the fan. “Tom didn’t score last night…not once! Defense won that game. Were you even watching?”

Holliday got one thing wrong: While the Buccaneers’ defense forced four turnovers, Brady still scored three touchdowns in the team’s 30-20 win over the Saints.

Despite downplaying Brady’s performance, Holliday did express gratitude towards Brady.

“OTOH (on the other hand) – I’m happy for Tom’s career! How could you not be?” Holliday wrote at the end of her comment.

The interaction happened on a post Holliday made at the end of 2020, reflecting on the year. The fan commented not long after the Buccaneers’ win over the Saints on Sunday. On Wednesday, Holliday posted that she would be taking her account private.

Bill Belichick's long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday made this comment on IG when a fan correctly said Belichick drove @TomBrady away. Seems like there is some unhappiness there. She's also wrong, Brady had 3 TDs, 0 INTs vs #Saints and had nearly 400 yards vs #WFT a week prior pic.twitter.com/X8HtfOjbnO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2021

Brady’s playoff journey continues on Sunday when the Bucs travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers. A win would give him his 10th Super Bowl appearance while Belichick and Holliday watch the playoffs play out at home.