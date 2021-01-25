What Julian Edelman and other Patriots said about Tom Brady making another Super Bowl
Former Patriots teammates congratulated Brady as he heads to Super Bowl 55 with Buccaneers.
Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it three straight road playoff victories on Sunday, beating Green Bay, 31-26, in the NFC Championship game. Brady followed three touchdown passes in Tampa’s first six drives with three straight interceptions, but his defense — and some questionable decisions down the stretch by the Packers — helped him double-up every other quarterback in NFL history. (John Elway’s five Super Bowl appearances with the Broncos are second all-time.)
The praise across social media was immediate, and included plenty from those who’d gone to those previous nine Super Bowls at his side. A sampling:
#GOAT pic.twitter.com/0RO4JoiaP4
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 24, 2021
This man is all the GOATS haha pic.twitter.com/Ndl6E9o1KE
— Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 24, 2021
Congrats to @TomBrady and @RobGronkowski we see you.
— Lawrence Guy (@thatLGUY) January 24, 2021
🐐🐐🐐
— Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) January 24, 2021
Happy for @TomBrady 🐐
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 24, 2021
Truly Amazing mane. TB12
— Shaq Mason (@ShaqDiesel_70) January 24, 2021
TB mf’n 12 😂😂😂😂
Goat in real life
— Ja’Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) January 24, 2021
Happy for you 12 🐐
— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) January 25, 2021
Brady 🐐
— Josh Uche 🧠 (@_Uche35) January 25, 2021
The last club to win back to back Super Bowls was a Tom Brady led Patriots team.
IF the Chiefs can stamp their ticket to Tampa, that same Tom Brady will be waiting to prevent them from accomplishing the same feat.
Can’t make this stuff up.
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 24, 2021
Great to see @TomBrady in the Super Bowl again. Congrats @Buccaneers. Bucs defense made big plays all game.
— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 24, 2021
