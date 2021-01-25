What Julian Edelman and other Patriots said about Tom Brady making another Super Bowl

Former Patriots teammates congratulated Brady as he heads to Super Bowl 55 with Buccaneers.

Stacy Revere
Tom Brady.
By
January 25, 2021

Tom Brady’s record 10th Super Bowl appearance in two weeks will be his first not in Patriots colors, but that didn’t stop some of his former teammates from raining praise on the all-time quarterback.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it three straight road playoff victories on Sunday, beating Green Bay, 31-26, in the NFC Championship game. Brady followed three touchdown passes in Tampa’s first six drives with three straight interceptions, but his defense — and some questionable decisions down the stretch by the Packers — helped him double-up every other quarterback in NFL history. (John Elway’s five Super Bowl appearances with the Broncos are second all-time.)

The praise across social media was immediate, and included plenty from those who’d gone to those previous nine Super Bowls at his side. A sampling:

