Tom Brady celebrates with his family after winning Super Bowl, says he plans to return

Tom Brady is a Super Bowl champion for the seventh time, and he’s not done yet.

Brady, who was named MVP of Super Bowl LV after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, was asked point-blank on the broadcast after the game if he’s coming back next season.

“Yeah, we’re coming back” Brady said. “You already know that. We’re coming back.”

“I think we knew this was going to happen, didn’t we?” Brady added, and the Tampa Bay fans in attendance cheered. “We ended up playing our best at the end of the year.”

After the game, Brady greeted his kids and his wife with a big hug.

Family. Seven-time Super Bowl champion @TomBrady celebrates with the people he loves the most. (Via @NFLUpOfficial) pic.twitter.com/6lJv3XvOHL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 8, 2021

None of Brady’s children were born when he won his first Super Bowl.

“They started out about this big, and now look at them,” Brady joked on the post-game podium. “We’re trying to stop the little clock right now.”

Brady finished the game 21-for-29 with 209 yards and three touchdowns. He out-dueled Kansas City star Patrick Mahomes, who struggled with Tampa Bay’s pressure and finished 26-for-49 with two interceptions.

Brady’s first six titles, of course, happened when he was playing for New England. He was asked if this feels like a crowning achievement but — as he has done throughout the postseason — he brushed off that conversation.

“I’m not making any comparisons,” Brady said. “Being out here and experiencing it with this group of guys every year is amazing. This team is world champions forever. You can’t take that away from us.”