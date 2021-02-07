Tom Brady confronts Tyrann Mathieu after targeting him on Antonio Brown touchdown

Tom Brady let Tyrann Mathiew know he targeted him after Antonio Brown's touchdown.

Tom Brady confronted Tyrann Mathieu in the first half of Super Bowl LV.
Tom Brady confronted Tyrann Mathieu in the first half of Super Bowl LV. –Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
February 7, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was fed up with Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu in the first half of Super Bowl LV.

As seconds ticked down in the second quarter, the Buccaneers took over possession and started a short-clock drive. The Chiefs made an odd decision to call timeout hoping to get the ball back, giving Tampa Bay extra time, and Brady made them pay.

As the Buccaneers neared the end zone, penalties mounted and frustrations flared. Mathieu got in Brady’s face, and Brady appeared to tell the talented corner he would target him.

Sure enough, near the goal line, Brady fired a pass to Antonio Brown, who beat Mathieu and built Tampa Bay’s lead to 21-6 going into the break.

After the play, Brady sprinted over to Mathieu to get in his face. No penalty was called on Brady.

Getting in Brady’s face, it seems, might not be advisable. The Buccaneers led 31-9 late in the fourth quarter.

TOPICS: Tom Brady Super Bowl Patriots

