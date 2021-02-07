Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski combined for two Super Bowl TDs, and New England reacted appropriately
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have the most postseason quarterback-receiver touchdowns in NFL history.
Tom Brady isn’t known for first-quarter offense in the Super Bowl, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback made a familiar connection in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV.
On second-and-five with the period winding down, Brady found old friend Rob Gronkowski, who sidled into the end zone to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead.
Brady & Gronk connect for their 13th postseason touchdown, the most ever by a QB-receiver duo 🙌 #GoBucs #SuperBowl
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
Iconic. @TomBrady @RobGronkowski
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
But Brady and Gronkowski weren’t done. After a Buccaneers drive was bailed out by multiple Kansas City penalties, Brady found Gronkowski again with a 17-yard touchdown pass — the duo’s 14th postseason touchdown connection, which is an NFL record.
THEY DID IT AGAIN. BRADY TO GRONK. LEGENDARY. #GoBucs
— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2021
After watching Brady and Gronkowski connect in the first quarter, New England players James White, Stephon Gilmore and Dont’a Hightower tweeted about one of their old friends getting on the board.
Gronk!!
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) February 8, 2021
😁😁😁✊🏾
— Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) February 8, 2021
Patriots media and fans reacted as well.
That's just Gronk's third catch of the playoffs. Gave Tom Brady his first-ever first-quarter touchdown in a Super Bowl.
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 8, 2021
Brady to Gronk….again! #SuperBowl #TomBrady pic.twitter.com/MgZ5gyM7jK
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) February 8, 2021
Bucs giving the Chiefs a taste of their own medicine, running an RPO there on the touchdown to Gronk. That's a KC staple.
— Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 8, 2021
— SB Nation (@SBNation) February 8, 2021
Let’s gooooooooo!!!!!! @TomBrady -> @RobGronkowski 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
— Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) February 8, 2021
A Gronking to Remember. pic.twitter.com/K1xYnrSvXk
— Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) February 8, 2021
Players, fans and media were equally inspired by the second touchdown.
ROBBIE G!!!!!
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) February 8, 2021
Gronk absoluteley playing with the energy of a nuclear bomb after finding out theres gona be a brand new flavor of Mountain Dew
— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) February 8, 2021
new england watching this game, pretending gronk and brady are still on the patriots pic.twitter.com/5gZiS4C0WN
— joon (@joonlee) February 8, 2021
Beast mode.
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021
In 4.5 Super Bowls, Rob Gronkowski has 27 catches for 334 yards and five touchdowns. https://t.co/aGEOrHBenV
— Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) February 8, 2021
🐐x🐐!
— Damien Harris (@DHx34) February 8, 2021
Gronk 2x
— James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021
Late in the second quarter, the Patriots led 14-6.
