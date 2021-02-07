Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski combined for two Super Bowl TDs, and New England reacted appropriately

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have the most postseason quarterback-receiver touchdowns in NFL history.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the field for Super Bowl LV on Sunday. –Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 7, 2021

Related Links

Tom Brady isn’t known for first-quarter offense in the Super Bowl, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback made a familiar connection in the first quarter of Super Bowl LV.

On second-and-five with the period winding down, Brady found old friend Rob Gronkowski, who sidled into the end zone to give Tampa Bay a 7-3 lead.

But Brady and Gronkowski weren’t done. After a Buccaneers drive was bailed out by multiple Kansas City penalties, Brady found Gronkowski again with a 17-yard touchdown pass — the duo’s 14th postseason touchdown connection, which is an NFL record.

After watching Brady and Gronkowski connect in the first quarter, New England players James White, Stephon Gilmore and Dont’a Hightower tweeted about one of their old friends getting on the board.

Advertisement

Patriots media and fans reacted as well.

Players, fans and media were equally inspired by the second touchdown.

Late in the second quarter, the Patriots led 14-6.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady Super Bowl Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matt Ludtke
TOM BRADY
'There is only the next one': Tom Brady shared a pre-Super Bowl hype video February 7, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Evan Vucci
Super Bowl
Who would President Biden rather catch passes from? He picks Patrick Mahomes over Tom Brady. February 7, 2021 | 5:25 PM
Super Bowl
The Latest: Brady, Gronk connect again to put Bucs up 14-3 February 7, 2021 | 5:24 PM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics took on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Suns, as Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum struggle from field February 7, 2021 | 4:44 PM
Rob Gronkowski celebrates with teammates after his first-quarter touchdown catch.
Super Bowl
Live blog: Brady and Gronk shining as Tom seeks a 7th Super Bowl title February 7, 2021 | 4:30 PM
Tom Brady Sr. looks on during Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Sr. describes his 'harrowing' battle with COVID-19 February 7, 2021 | 3:48 PM
Stacy Revere
Tom Brady
Ahead of his 10th Super Bowl appearance, Tom Brady reflects on his shots at the Lombardi Trophy February 7, 2021 | 2:52 PM
Carson Wentz's days in Philadelphia appear to be over. Are new days in New England ahead?
Patriots QB
NFL experts weigh in on possibility of Carson Wentz coming to New England February 7, 2021 | 2:08 PM
The doctors, nurses, and clinicians will fly to Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in the New England Patriots plane on Sunday morning.
Super Bowl
Vaccinated health care workers board Patriots plane for Super Bowl February 7, 2021 | 2:05 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. After an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the Oscars' best picture award to “La La Land” instead of the real winner, “Moonlight,” on Feb. 26, 2017, Harvey tweeted: “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!” (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Patriots
Steve Harvey roasts the Patriots in NFL Honors monologue February 7, 2021 | 12:38 PM
Getty Images for On Location Exp
Tom Brady
Phil Simms knows Tom Bradys game better than any NFL analyst February 7, 2021 | 11:23 AM
Kamil Krzaczynski
Tom Brady
It should be easy to root for Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, but these feelings are complicated February 7, 2021 | 11:09 AM
Kevin Durant is out for a second time this season due to the league's COVID-19 protocol.
NBA
Growing chorus of NBA stars boos league’s virus strategy February 7, 2021 | 8:43 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures before a game.
NFL
At the Super Bowl, Antonio Brown tries to move on. Many cannot. February 7, 2021 | 8:34 AM
Peyton Manning is one of the eight people who will be a part of the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame class.
NFL
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson heading to Hall of Fame February 7, 2021 | 7:43 AM
NFL
Aaron Rodgers wins 3rd MVP, Aaron Donald gets 3rd Defensive Player of the Year February 7, 2021 | 7:27 AM
Jaylen Brown tries to drive past Draymond Green.
CELTICS
Here's the latest on Celtics star Jaylen Brown's sore left knee February 6, 2021 | 5:57 PM
Cedric Maxwell.
CELTICS
Cedric Maxwell shared why he's proud of the Celtics for working to combat racial injustice February 6, 2021 | 5:02 PM
Britt Reid has been with the Kansas City coaching staff since his father, Andy Reid, became head coach before the 2013 season.
SUPER BOWL LV
Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid involved in car accident that reportedly injured two children February 6, 2021 | 3:16 PM
Michael Dwyer
BRUINS
Four Bruins games rescheduled due to Sabres COVID-19 outbreak February 6, 2021 | 2:04 PM
Tom Brady celebrates with former teammate Tedy Bruschi after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady or LeBron James? Tedy Bruschi and Kendrick Perkins debate whose career is more impressive February 6, 2021 | 1:11 PM
Tom Brady throws touchdown pass in the second quarter in the Patriots' 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in 2002.
TOM BRADY
Watch NFL stars share what they remember about Tom Brady's first Super Bowl February 6, 2021 | 11:43 AM
Super Bowl
A running list of 2021 Super Bowl commercials February 6, 2021 | 11:03 AM
Tom Brady loved his time in New England once he figured out where New England is.
TOM BRADY
Here are the most-Googled questions about Tom Brady February 6, 2021 | 9:52 AM
Tom Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the Super Bowl.
TOM BRADY
Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, and other all-time greats share what makes Tom Brady unique February 6, 2021 | 9:18 AM
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Friday.
Celtics
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker's late jumper helps lift Celtics over Clippers February 6, 2021 | 12:52 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates after scoring his game-tying goal in the Bruins' win over the Flyers.
Bruins
3 takeaways from another Bruins comeback win against the Flyers February 6, 2021 | 12:13 AM
After not getting cleared to start the game, Kevin Durant was pulled from Friday's Nets-Raptors game due to COVID protocols.
NBA
Kevin Durant can't start, can't finish game for virus protocols February 5, 2021 | 10:47 PM
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at Yankee Stadium, which became a COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday.
Red Sox
NYC Mayor and Red Sox fan Bill de Blasio explains why he's a Yankees fan for just one day February 5, 2021 | 10:31 PM
The Bruins celebrate after defeating the Flyers on Friday.
Bruins
Sean Kuraly, Brad Marchand lead Bruins past Flyers February 5, 2021 | 10:17 PM