J.D. Martinez wears shirt of Tom Brady from the Super Bowl parade

As the Red Sox arrive for spring training in Fort Meyers, Florida, one player seems inspired by Tom Brady – and not exactly for his play on the field.

Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez made his first appearance at spring training on Sunday, wearing a shirt of the viral image of Brady from the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade.

Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021

If you don’t recall, the image is of Brady getting off his boat at the conclusion of the riverboat parade. As Brady stepped off the boat, he was stumbling and received assistance from backup quarterback Ryan Griffin.

In the tweet that shared the images of Martinez’s shirt, the Red Sox poked fun at Brady.

“Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG,” the team wrote.

Brady also poked fun of himself the day of the parade.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady wrote in a tweet.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021