Tom Brady rookie card is reportedly on NFL record pace, ‘headed for $2 million’

It's been referred to as the “Holy Grail” of Brady football cards.

Tom Brady is pictured in 2000.
Tom Brady is pictured in 2000. –Bill Greene/Globe Staff
By
, Sports Producer
March 13, 2021 | 4:45 PM

A Tom Brady rookie card may sell for close to $2 million, if not more, according to Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr.

Orr, in a story published March 5, said Lelands Auctions initially estimated that the card would be auctioned off for over $1 million. Now, over a week later, that number has skyrocketed to $1.94 million and could still increase before the bidding ends in the coming weeks.

A Brady card sold for an NFL record $1.32 million earlier this month, and it appears this card is on track to eclipse that one by a significant margin.

According to Orr, this card, dubbed the “Holy Grail” of Brady football cards, is already on track to be the most expensive football card ever sold at public auction. It’s one of 100 made of its kind, autographed, from his rookie season, and in ideal condition relatively speaking.

Despite the spike, Brady is still not in the same echelon as some other superstars from varying sports, including Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. One of Doncic’s cards just went for more than $4.5 million at a private auction.

Orr called the Brady market “feverishly developing” and pointed out that this card broke – now shattered – Patrick Mahomes’s previous record of $840,000. He learned that when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the value of Brady’s cards, unsurprisingly, increased even more.

He pointed out that people might have been quick to discard a Brady rookie card at the time because he was a sixth-round pick and not expected to thrive in the league – never mind win seven Super Bowls – which makes them even more rare.

“Unless you were a Patriots fan, if you pulled this card back then you were like, ‘Who is Tom Brady?’” Jordan Gilroy, the director of acquisitions at Lelands Auctions told Orr.

TOPICS: Tom Brady Patriots NFL

