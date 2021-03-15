With Brady’s team-first contract, the Buccaneers are keeping the title gang together

Rob Gronkowski and a number of other key players will remain in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady reworked his big-ticket contract last week to free up money in free agency. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
BARRY WILNER,
AP
March 15, 2021

Tom Brady doesn’t merely lead teams to Super Bowl wins on the field. He also helps keep together championship teams that have salary cap issues.

So sackmaster Shaq Barrett, fellow standout linebacker Lavonte David and old buddy Rob Gronkowski will remain in Tampa Bay.

Related Links

Just as he had done several times in New England, Brady reworked his big-ticket contract last week to free up money in free agency. The Buccaneers used it to keep David, and on Monday, the first day of “legal tampering” before the NFL’s business year begins on Wednesday, the 28-year-old Barrett agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with $36 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

Advertisement

Later in the day, Gronk agreed to return for his 11th season with Brady on a one-year, $10 million deal — up from the $9.25 million he earned in 2020.

Meanwhile, back in Brady’s former stomping grounds, the Patriots were spending wildly in an attempt to recapture the glory he produced before heading south last season.

New England opened its vaults wider than any other team on Monday, something unusual for a club that normally avoids chasing the most expensive free agents. Of course, the Patriots went 7-9 without Brady in 2020.

Joining them are linebacker/edge rusher Matthew Judon from Baltimore; tight end Jonnu Smith from Tennessee; nose tackle Davon Godchaux from Miami; and defensive back Jalen Mills from Philadelphia.

Judon, 28, will get a four-year, $56 million pact with $32 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. Smith, 25, will be paid $50 million over four years to try to fill the void created when Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season — only to return last year to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay.

The 26-year-old Godchaux gets $16 million for two years, with $9 million guaranteed. Mills, soon to turn 27, comes in at four years for $29 million, also guaranteed $9 million.

Clearly, the salary cap that decreased by about $16 million this year due to lost revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t prevented New England from diving headfirst into the free agency waters.

Advertisement

But they let perhaps the best offensive lineman in this crop get away, as 28-year-old guard Joe Thuney agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with Kansas City. It might seem a stretch to think the Chiefs have problems on offense, but anyone who saw their line fall apart in the Super Bowl recognizes the value of adding Thuney.

The other three AFC West teams were busy as well.

The Raiders, who have suffered defensively since trading Khalil Mack in 2018, agreed to a two-year contract with edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. They are last in the NFL with 66 sacks and 357 pressures, according to SportRadar, since the trade.

Ngakoue has the 12th-most sacks (45 1/2), third-most strip sacks (15), sixth-most quarterback pressures (190) and second-most forced fumbles (18) in his five pro seasons, though he has slumped the last two years.

The Chargers went with an offensive line upgrade, center Corey Linsley, an All-Pro with Green Bay last season. Linsley allowed a league-low four pressures last season among centers who played 13 or more games, while LA’s Dan Feeney was tied for the most at 33. Linsley, 29, spent seven seasons with the Packers.

Los Angeles has also agreed to re-sign cornerback Michael Davis for three years.

Denver defensive end Shelby Harris agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal. The 29-year-old Harris played on a one-year deal last year after finding no suitors in free agency despite setting personal highs with 49 tackles, six sacks and nine passes defensed in 2019.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Tom Brady Health Football Florida Sports Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tristan Thompson could be on the move, per a report.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly could trade Tristan Thompson to Toronto Raptors March 15, 2021 | 10:56 PM
The Patriots reportedly signed Henry Anderson.
PATRIOTS
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with Henry Anderson, former Jets defensive end March 15, 2021 | 8:59 PM
In this April 1985 file photo, Marvin Hagler, right, and Thomas Hearns fight during the first round of a world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas.
Sports News
Broadcasting legend Al Michaels remembers calling a legendary fight: Hagler-Hearns March 15, 2021 | 8:36 PM
The Celtics reportedly have interest in John Collins.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly interested in John Collins, although price is 'steep' March 15, 2021 | 7:58 PM
Matthew Judon is the newest Patriots linebacker.
PATRIOTS
5 things to know about the Patriots' new linebacker Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 6:11 PM
Former Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) during a Jan. 3 game in Cincinnati.
Patriots signings
Patriots focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency March 15, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Geno Auriemma
UConn coach Geno Auriemma tests positive for COVID-19 March 15, 2021 | 6:00 PM
Undefeated Gonzaga is the clear favorite to win it all, but it's anyone's game.
MARCH MADNESS
7 things to know as you fill out your March Madness bracket March 15, 2021 | 5:30 PM
In this November 1983 file photo, Marvin Hagler celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Roberto Duran in Las Vegas.
Marvin Hagler
Marvin Hagler's widow says he didn't die from reaction to COVID-19 vaccine March 15, 2021 | 5:29 PM
In this April 18, 2016, file photo, runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston.
Marathon
BAA announces field size and registration dates for postponed 2021 Boston Marathon March 15, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Joe Thuney Patriots
Patriots
Joe Thuney is signing a 5-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs March 15, 2021 | 4:56 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
5 things to know about new Patriots TE Jonnu Smith March 15, 2021 | 3:58 PM
Jalen Mills Patriots
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to deal with defensive back Jalen Mills March 15, 2021 | 3:43 PM
Matt Judon Patriots report
Patriots
Patriots reportedly agree to four-year deal with free agent Matthew Judon March 15, 2021 | 3:32 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Sports Q
Who is the one player you most want — or wanted — the Patriots to sign? March 15, 2021 | 3:26 PM
Earl Grant is regarded as an elite recruiter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston College hires Earl Grant as its next men's basketball head coach March 15, 2021 | 1:42 PM
Patriots Jonnu Smith
Patriots
Patriots will reportedly sign TE Jonnu Smith, DT Davon Godchaux March 15, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Packers Jamaal Williams Patriots
Patriots
NFL reporter predicts Patriots could target running backs in free agency March 15, 2021 | 1:16 PM
Drew Brees in 2019.
Media
Drew Brees is joining NBC Sports in two roles as an analyst March 15, 2021 | 12:57 PM
Media
NBC Sports Boston hires Amina Smith as on-air personality March 15, 2021 | 11:42 AM
Joe Thuney Patriots Lineman NFL
Patriots
Patriots have reportedly 'reopened' negotiations with free agent Joe Thuney March 15, 2021 | 10:48 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Celtics Penn State
Celtics
Former Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry to be named head coach at Penn State March 15, 2021 | 10:39 AM
Boston Bracket: Vote for Boston's Greatest Team
Sports News
Bracket: Vote to choose the greatest team in Boston sports history March 15, 2021 | 8:00 AM
Robert Williams keeps impressing.
CELTICS
Celtics' Robert Williams hip feels great, wants as many minutes as he can get March 15, 2021 | 1:14 AM
The Celtics took on the Rockets on Sunday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pull away for easy win over Rockets March 14, 2021 | 10:36 PM
Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation recently.
CELTICS
Here's why Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith has been out of the rotation March 14, 2021 | 8:38 PM
Tom Brady congratulated Drew Brees on his career.
DREW BREES
Here's what Tom Brady said about Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL March 14, 2021 | 7:53 PM
NFL
Watch: Saints QB Drew Brees' kids announce dad's retirement March 14, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Khloe Kardashian wished Tristan Thompson a happy birthday on Instagram.
CELTICS
Kim and Khloe Kardashian wish Celtics' Tristan Thompson happy 30th birthday March 14, 2021 | 5:05 PM
Kenny Golladay could be a receiver the Patriots target in free agency.
Patriots
ESPN free agency simulation has the Patriots landing 3 top free agents March 14, 2021 | 2:05 PM