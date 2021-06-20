Tom Brady Tom Brady thinks playing until 50 is ‘a long time,’ even for him Brady, who turns 44 in August, has two years remaining on his current contract. Tom Brady realizes that playing until 50 is too long. Brett Duke

Tom Brady’s been ambitious about playing football for as long as he can, but even he has a limit on how long he can play.

Dating back several years ago, the then-Patriots quarterback stated his desire to play in the NFL until he’s 45. Now with the Buccaneers, Brady’s still among the league’s best quarterbacks, winning his seventh Super Bowl this past season and will turn 45 in just 14 months. Prior to Super Bowl LV, Brady opened up on the idea of playing a bit past 45.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in May that Brady could play quarterback for his team until he’s 50, but that seems to be too old of an age to play for Brady.

“50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady told USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract.

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens, but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

As Brady mentioned, he signed a four-year extension that voids to a one-year extension, keeping him in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season. Brady originally signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady, who turns 44 in August and will be 45 when his contract is set to expire in March 2023, isn’t making a commitment on what he’ll do when his contract ends.

Advertisement:

“I’ll just have to evaluate all that when it comes,” Brady said. “It’s a physical sport; anything could happen. So I’m going to go out there this year and give everything I’ve got like I’ve done every other year, and then take it from there.”

The Buccaneers are in a strong position to win another Super Bowl this season. After Brady signed the extension in March that helped free up cap space, the Buccaneers kept several key players (such as Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin, and Lavonte David) to make them the first team in the salary-cap era to return all 22 starters from the Super Bowl.

Brady put up strong passing numbers in his first year in Tampa. He threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns in the regular season, which were his best in five and 13 years, respectively. Brady followed that up 1,061 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ postseason run.