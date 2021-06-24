Tom Brady Tom Brady and James Corden golf, sing ‘Hamilton’ show tune together on ‘The Late Late Show’ Brady also discussed his continued motivation to keep playing football. Tom Brady and James Corden during their segment on "The Late Late Show." Screengrab via The Late Late Show

With a month to go before training camp, Tom Brady is spending some time on the golf course. But before his upcoming charity match — in which he will pair with Phil Mickelson against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau — Brady played a round with another celebrity: James Corden.

The host of “The Late Late Show” joined up for a day of golf with the 43-year-old Super Bowl winner, discussing a range of topics along the way and even managing to get Brady to join in for some karaoke as the two rode in the golf cart (songs sung included “Country Grammar” by Nelly and a “Hamilton” show tune).

Corden, a golfing novice, humorously tried to keep up with Brady on the course, taking multiple breaks to stretch using resistance bands and throw a football with the Buccaneers’ quarterback.

In the midst of the segment, Brady explained his continued motivation for playing in the NFL despite having won six championships and approaching the age of 44.

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you want to do,” said Brady. “So it’s not about proving it to others what you can do, it’s more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I’ll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44, because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”

Brady and Mickelson (who also made a short cameo) will face Rodgers and DeChambeau in “The Match” on July 6.