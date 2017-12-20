David Ortiz’s new TV show debuts next month. Here’s what we know about it.

And how to watch it.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: David Ortiz of Fox Sports smiles after game two of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
David Ortiz smiles after Game 2 of the 2017 World Series. –Christian Petersen / Getty Images
By
1:50 PM

David Ortiz’s post-career TV adventures are taking another turn.

The retired Red Sox slugger is getting a new reality TV show in which he tries out a variety of more plebeian jobs, adding to his already diverse business portfolio. The 10-part half-hour series, Big Papi Needs a Job, debuts Wednesday, January 31 at 8 p.m. on Fusion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the jobs Ortiz will be seen doing in the show include stadium tour guide, dog groomer, manicurist, and musician. According to Ortiz’s production agency, the future Hall of Famer also solicited job ideas from pedestrians on the streets of Boston.

“When we heard he was looking to do a show, we knew he would be a perfect fit for Fusion as we continue to evolve the network,” Daniel Eilemberg, the president of the four-year-old network, told The Hollywood Reporter, later adding that Ortiz is “an example for young Afro-Latinos who don’t see themselves reflected on television enough.”

Here’s where you can find Fusion, according to the network’s website:

AT&T U-VERSE – ch. 1206 (HD), ch. 206 (SD)

CHARTER – Check Your Local Listings

COX – Check Your Local Listings

DIRECTV – ch. 342

DISH – ch. 244

GOOGLE FIBER – ch. 105

MEDIACOM – ch. 238

SUDDENLINK – Check Your Local Listings

VERIZON FIOS – ch. 108

The channel is also available on a variety of online steaming applications.

