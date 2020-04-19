Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Chad Finn picks three games to watch.

Rob Gronkowski Patriots Broncos
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski carries the ball against the Broncos. –Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM

Some channel-flipping may be required.

Related Links

Blackhawks-Bruins, Game 6, 2013 Stanley Cup Final

NBC, 3 p.m.

Milan Lucic scores at 12 minutes, 11 seconds of the third period to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. Watch what happens after that at your own peril.

Nets-Celtics, Game 3, 2002 Eastern Conference finals

NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

The Truth and ‘Toine lead the Celtics back from a 26-point deficit against the Nets. Immediately following, at 9 p.m., NBCSB will show the Celtics’ rally from 24 points down against the Lakers in Game 4 of the 2008 Finals.

Patriots-Broncos, 2015 AFC Championship game

CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

What is it with the networks airing painful Patriots losses Sunday? Sheesh. NBC Sports Network is showing a 2016 regular-season loss to the Seahawks (8 p.m.). CBS Sports Network has this game, and its preceded by the 2006 AFC Championship game loss to the Colts (8 p.m.). We went with this one as the rewatch only because in terms of toughness, it’s on the list of the most impressive performances of Tom Brady’s career.

Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Marble Racing
National News
Competitive marble racing finds fans in a world missing sports April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
4/15/2013 - Hopkinton, MA - No parking and no stopping signs were ubiquitous in Hopkinton during Marathon Monday. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
Marathon
I was supposed to run the Boston Marathon on Monday. How I’m honoring the race instead. April 19, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark Cuban on Basketball
NBA
Mark Cuban doesn't want the NBA to rush its return April 18, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Lauren Manis Holy Cross Basketball Player
WNBA DRAFT
Franklin native and Holy Cross hoops star Lauren Manis selected in WNBA Draft April 18, 2020 | 5:36 PM
David Pastrnak's 48 goals this season will be featured in a NESN program on Sunday.
Bruins
Chad Finn: NESN has a week full of highlights in store April 18, 2020 | 3:21 PM
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.
NFL Draft
What NFL Draft experts are saying about this year’s quarterback class April 18, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots drafted Devin McCourty in the first round in 2010.
Patriots
10 years ago, Bill Belichick needed a strong draft and delivered. Can he do it again? April 18, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Larry Bird
TV
NBC Sports Boston is airing a bunch more old Celtics games April 18, 2020 | 11:57 AM
SB Nation website.
Media
SB Nation faces murky future after Vox Media furloughs national writers for three months April 17, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson works with Marcus Smart, left, during warmups before an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Celtics
It’s a wait and see game for Celtics assistant Kara Lawson and 3x3 basketball April 17, 2020 | 10:16 PM
Drew Bledsoe calls a play during the first half of a game against the Cardinals in October, 1999.
Patriots
Patriots reveal on Friday that they will reveal new uniforms on Monday April 17, 2020 | 9:51 PM
Michael Jordan
Media
Chad Finn: Like Michael Jordan himself, ESPN’s documentary on final year of Bulls’ dynasty is extraordinary April 17, 2020 | 9:44 PM
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu (20) plays against Utah in an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament in Las Vegas. The Associated Press had a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers hold a mock draft. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
WNBA
Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 in WNBA draft to New York Liberty April 17, 2020 | 9:09 PM
NBA
NBA players to receive 25% less in paychecks starting May 15 April 17, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Adam Butler
Adam Butler
Patriots re-sign restricted free-agent Adam Butler April 17, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Carlos Gil
New England Revolution
MLS pushes back season to at least June 8 April 17, 2020 | 3:16 PM
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday, April 6, 2020, and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)
Patriots
NFL to hold practice remote draft on Monday April 17, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Hopkinton Boston Marathon
Marathon
Town of Hopkinton urges marathon runners to stay home on Patriots' Day April 17, 2020 | 11:27 AM
Brad Marchand.
Bruins
Would the Bruins accept the Stanley Cup if the NHL doesn't return? April 17, 2020 | 11:11 AM
2019 Laver Cup Geneva
Tennis
Laver Cup Boston postponed to 2021 April 17, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Bill Belichick talks to reporters after the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins in 2019.
Patriots
NFL insider thinks Patriots will use a 'premium pick' on a quarterback April 17, 2020 | 10:33 AM
A.J. Epenesa at the NFL combine in February.
Patriots
NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah: Patriots should select A.J. Epenesa April 17, 2020 | 9:46 AM
Sports
Pick your favorite pandemic sports meme: Quarantine houses, choose three, or bingo cards April 17, 2020 | 9:38 AM
Tennis
Decision on U.S. Open tennis tournament expected by June April 17, 2020 | 8:04 AM
MLB
Terry Francona: 'You're not going to have a normal baseball season' April 17, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Basketball
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu expected to be No. 1 pick in WNBA draft April 17, 2020 | 7:40 AM
NFL
NFL star Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19 April 17, 2020 | 7:33 AM
People sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Sports
When will sports come back? Here's what has to happen first. April 17, 2020 | 7:24 AM
The retired numbers on the Red Sox' right field facade.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox retire No. 24 for both Dwight Evans and Manny Ramirez? April 17, 2020 | 7:20 AM
Cole Kmet of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs after catching a pass against BC's Marcus Valdez on Saturday.
NFL Draft
The Patriots need a tight end. Here are 10 possible fits in this year's NFL Draft. April 17, 2020 | 7:04 AM