Instant replay: The best sports on TV Sunday

Blackhawks-Bruins, Game 6, 2013 Stanley Cup Final

NBC, 3 p.m.

Milan Lucic scores at 12 minutes, 11 seconds of the third period to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. Watch what happens after that at your own peril.

Nets-Celtics, Game 3, 2002 Eastern Conference finals

NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

The Truth and ‘Toine lead the Celtics back from a 26-point deficit against the Nets. Immediately following, at 9 p.m., NBCSB will show the Celtics’ rally from 24 points down against the Lakers in Game 4 of the 2008 Finals.

Patriots-Broncos, 2015 AFC Championship game

CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

What is it with the networks airing painful Patriots losses Sunday? Sheesh. NBC Sports Network is showing a 2016 regular-season loss to the Seahawks (8 p.m.). CBS Sports Network has this game, and its preceded by the 2006 AFC Championship game loss to the Colts (8 p.m.). We went with this one as the rewatch only because in terms of toughness, it’s on the list of the most impressive performances of Tom Brady’s career.