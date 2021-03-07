Viewers continue to lose out in dispute between NESN and YouTube TV

NESN, the regional sports network home of Bruins and Red Sox broadcasts, was dropped by YouTube TV on Oct. 31.

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
There was some hope that NESN and YouTube TV would reconcile once the NHL season began in January, but that did not happen.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
March 7, 2021 | 7:33 AM

If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, the plan you’ve come up with to watch Bruins games since the streaming service dropped NESN months ago is probably what you will have to do to watch Red Sox games, as well.

NESN, the regional sports network home of Bruins and Red Sox broadcasts, was dropped by YouTube TV on Oct. 31. There was some hope that the sides would reconcile once the NHL season began in January, but that did not happen.

Asked this past week whether the stalemate might end before the Red Sox season starts April 1, a NESN spokesperson indicated that a resolution soon is unlikely.

Advertisement

“While we have initiated and had additional conversations with YouTube TV, it is clear they have no plans to return the dropped regional sports networks or add new ones to their lineup despite consumers’ preferences,’’ the spokesperson wrote in an e-mail.

“Therefore, we hope our fans will find NESN on the other cable, satellite, or streaming options available to them — the vast majority of which offer NESN currently.”

NESN is available on cable providers, as well as streaming services fuboTV and AT&T TV. But its absence on YouTube TV — the second-most-popular streaming service after Hulu, with more than 3 million subscribers nationwide — is frustrating for Boston-area viewers who subscribed to the service when it still carried NESN.

(It is unclear how many subscribers the Google-owned YouTube TV has in Boston; getting specific demographic data out of YouTube TV is rarer than an enjoyable trip to the Department of Motor Vehicles.)

So, why did YouTube TV drop NESN? Cost, primarily. Its leadership decided, as it has with several RSNs nationally, that it did not want to pay NESN’s per-subscriber fee to put a sports channel that has primarily regional appeal on its basic channel tier.

Because of the popularity of the Red Sox and Bruins, NESN has long been one of the pricier regional sports networks. While the specific carriage fees of individual networks are a guarded secret within the industry, multiple sources said NESN most likely costs $5 or more per subscriber. The last specific data I saw had the rate at just under $5 in 2015.

Advertisement

From YouTube TV’s perspective, paying that rate for a regional sports network doesn’t make sense. Most of its subscribers do not care about NESN or market-specific RSNs, and instead subscribe for access to popular national networks. There’s a reason YouTube TV hiked its rates from $49.99 to $64.99 last June after adding the ViacomCBS bundle of channels, including TBS, CNN, and MLB Network.

YouTube TV has not responded to requests asking what a palatable monthly rate for NESN might be.

The streaming service fuboTV, which carries NESN, has taken a different approach than YouTube TV, and one that hits its customers in the bank account. Subscribers were informed last month that their bill will include a “regional sports fee” starting with the March 11 billing cycle, no matter whether they want or watch the channels or not. The fee is $5 per month.

I’ve received quite a few inquiries about why NESN doesn’t just launch its own streaming app that carries all Bruins and Red Sox games. The network does have its own app upon which games can be streamed, but you must subscribe to one of its cable or streaming providers to watch.

A NESN-only subscription — or one to another specific regional sports channel, such as the YES Network in New York — would interfere with Major League Baseball’s all-encompassing lucrative brands such as Extra Innings, MLB TV, and MLB At Bat. Major League Baseball prioritizes subscriptions to its national products, not regional ones.

Because of local blackout restrictions, subscribing to the league products and their claims of “stream every game live or on demand” is no solution for fans who are mostly interested in watching their local team live. There’s been some push in recent years for MLB to lift those restrictions. But even with them in place, MLB considers it counterproductive to selling the overall product to allow regional sports networks to stream games on their own app without a cable or streaming subscription.

Advertisement

MLB does not allow individual RSNs with team broadcast rights to do their own thing independent of what’s best for MLB’s rights deals as a whole. Further, NESN would have to charge subscribers a significant monthly amount to make up for the potential viewership and subscriber fees it would be losing from not being on other streaming services.

An independent app with all the games at a reasonable price might be the dream for frustrated viewers right now. But they’re the only ones for whom it makes sense. And viewers, as we keep learning over and over the hard way, are rarely the priority.

In September, Skip Bayless criticized Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for going public with his battle with depression following his brother’s death a few months earlier. Fox Sports issued a statement denouncing Bayless’s comments, made on his FS1 show “Undisputed,” the following day. On Thursday, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand broke the news that the network was awarding Bayless a new four-year, $32 million contract. Tells you all you need to know about the value of that denouncement … ESPN confirmed a poorly kept secret this past week, formally announcing that Mike Greenberg will be the new host of its NFL Draft coverage. Don’t know about you, but I miss Trey Wingo already.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: TV Media Bruins Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Capitals' Tom Wilson suspended 7 games for hit on Bruins' Brandon Carlo March 7, 2021 | 7:20 AM
Obadiah Noel and the River Hawks are one victory away from the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UMass Lowell one win away from March Madness after rallying to stun top-seeded UMBC March 6, 2021 | 5:29 PM
There is no timetable for Bryan Mata's return.
RED SOX
The latest on top Red Sox pitching prospect Bryan Mata's UCL injury March 6, 2021 | 3:29 PM
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo is helped off the ice after a first-period collision Friday.
BRUINS
Brandon Carlo has been released from the hospital and is resting at home March 6, 2021 | 1:28 PM
Bradley Beal is the NBA's leading scorer.
CELTICS
Is there any chance Wizards star Bradley Beal could join the Celtics? March 6, 2021 | 12:44 PM
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo holds his head after a first-period collision.
BRUINS
Capitals coach downplays blow that hospitalized Brandon Carlo March 6, 2021 | 10:30 AM
Gerald Green soared to a win in the 2007 Slam Dunk Contest.
CELTICS
Re-live the top All-Star Weekend moments in Celtics history March 6, 2021 | 9:18 AM
Brad Marchand celebrates after one of his two goals on Friday.
Bruins
2 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-1 win over the Capitals March 6, 2021 | 12:09 AM
Brandon Carlo was taken to the hospital after he was hit in the head by Tom Wilson.
BRUINS
Brandon Carlo goes to hospital after hit to head from Tom Wilson March 5, 2021 | 11:07 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Bruins respond to head shot with 5-1 victory over Capitals March 5, 2021 | 10:12 PM
Brandon Carlo skates off the ice after receiving a hit to the head from Tom Wilson.
BRUINS
Brandon Carlo leaves Bruins-Capitals game after high hit from Tom Wilson March 5, 2021 | 8:32 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
5 things we've learned about the Red Sox in the first week of spring training March 5, 2021 | 7:51 PM
Jim Davis
Red Sox
Is Jackie Bradley Jr. better defensively than Fred Lynn was? We asked Lynn March 5, 2021 | 5:38 PM
Lane Turner
Bruins
Bruins detail how to get tickets to games at TD Garden beginning March 23 March 5, 2021 | 4:35 PM
Cam Newton celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass.
Patriots
A closer look at Cam Newton's free agency March 5, 2021 | 4:25 PM
Red Sox Season
Red Sox
Q&A: Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs breaks down projections for the 2021 Red Sox March 5, 2021 | 3:35 PM
Jameis Winston Patriots
Patriots
‘Perfect’ or puzzling? PFF eyes Jameis Winston as free-agent fit for Patriots March 5, 2021 | 12:09 PM
Micah Parsons Patriots Mock Draft
Patriots
Here's what the latest mock drafts project for the Patriots March 5, 2021 | 10:10 AM
From left, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom participate in a baseball news conference at Fenway Park, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Boston. The Red Sox have parted ways with manager Alex Cora, with the move coming one day after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred named him as a ringleader with Houston in the sport's sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
The Red Sox have finally become the Patriots, and that brings some troubling thoughts March 5, 2021 | 9:45 AM
Jaylen Brown appreciated LeBron James' compliment in All-Star selections.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown honored by LeBron James's All-Star selection, calls him 'one of, if not the, best player' March 5, 2021 | 12:25 AM
College Sports
Creighton suspends Greg McDermott for 'plantation' remark March 4, 2021 | 11:06 PM
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics took on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, bench scoring leads Celtics over short-handed Raptors March 4, 2021 | 9:49 PM
LeBron James chose Jaylen Brown for his All-Star team.
CELTICS
LeBron James picks 'under-appreciated' Jaylen Brown for All-Star team March 4, 2021 | 8:52 PM
Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly have targeted Jerami Grant, Nikola Vucevic in recent trade talks March 4, 2021 | 7:50 PM
Mookie Betts, right, laughs as he runs off the field with teammates Jackie Bradley Jr., left, and Andrew Benintendi in 2017.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the best single-season Red Sox outfield of all-time? March 4, 2021 | 6:54 PM
MLB
Yankees' Aaron Boone discharged from hospital a day after getting pacemaker March 4, 2021 | 6:08 PM
Tom Brady Patriots
Tom Brady
'Holy Grail' of Tom Brady rookie cards sparks bidding war at spring auction March 4, 2021 | 5:00 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics NBA Trades
Celtics
'That's ridiculous': Danny Ainge hits back at critics of Celtics' trade practices March 4, 2021 | 1:58 PM
Mac Jones NFL Draft
Patriots
Former Patriots scout likens Mac Jones to Tom Brady, praises fit for New England March 4, 2021 | 12:24 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
Patriots
'Bill Belichick is ready to spend': NFL expert believes the Patriots are poised for big offseason March 4, 2021 | 9:32 AM