WEEI Won’t Suspend or Fire Kirk Minihane for Latest Erin Andrews Comments

By
July 23, 2014
"

WEEI host Kirk Minihane, who called Erin Andrews a “gutless bitch’’ on air last week, sparked controversy upon his return to the airwaves yesterday with further comments about the Fox Sports reporter.

But Minihane, who upon returning to the “Dennis and Callahan’’ show from a scheduled vacation Wednesday suggested that if Andrews “weighed 15 pounds more she’d be a waitress,’’ will not be punished.

Phil Zachary, the vice president and market manager at Entercom Boston, WEEI’s parent company, said in an email that Minihane would not be suspended and has learned some “hard lessons.’’

Minihane’s most recent comments on Andrews came during a segment in which he at first seemed contrite, explaining to co-hosts John Dennis and Gerry Callahan why he was mistaken in criticizing her so crudely last week.

“I used a word to reference Erin Andrews that I shouldn’t have used to reference Erin Andrews,’’ said Minihane. “I will completely cop to that. I said it, I admit it, that was a mistake. I just feel like it was the wrong time to use it.’’

But Minihane then explained why he finds Andrews underwhelming at her job.

“I will say this. I think she stinks at her job. I don’t think she’s very smart, I don’t think she comes across as very smart. I think Fox only hired her because she’s good-looking. I think if she weighed 15 pounds more she’d be a waitress at Perkins. That’s what I believe.’’

Minihane was not suspended for his original comments last week. He had a scheduled vacation starting the day after he made them, and he apologized for what he said.

“My choice of words was wrong; I was wrong to have used them,’’ Minihane said in a statement last Wednesday published on WEEI’s website. “To all whom I offended — particularly Ms. Andrews — I apologize.’’

Minihane’s original point about Andrews stemmed from an interview the FOX reporter conducted with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright during the MLB All-Star Game. Wainwright told reporters that he gave Derek Jeter a couple of pitches to hit because it was his last All-Star Game, then backed off those comments to Andrews. Andrews let the pitcher off the hook a little too easy, telling Wainwright, “Well, we appreciate you clearing that up. Don’t you love social media?’’

Advertisement

Minihane took exception to the cupcake sideline reporting, saying in part, “What a bitch. I hate her. What a gutless bitch. Seriously, go away. Drop dead. … He told reporters he threw a couple of pipe bombs. So how is that social media’s fault?’’

WEEI didn’t see anything wrong with what Minihane said Wednesday, posting the full audio of the comments under the headline, “The triumphant return of Kirk Minihane.’’

TOPICS:
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Boston-11/10/17- Brown vs Dartmouth at Fenway Park- Dartmouth's Hunter Hagdorn hauls in a l ong 2nd qtr pass as he is defende by Brown's Jay Williams. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
College Sports
Dartmouth coasts to 33-10 win over Brown at Fenway Park November 11, 2017 | 12:27 AM
Toronto Maple Leafs center Patrick Marleau (12) scores past Boston Bruins goalie Anton Khudobin (35) during overtime in an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Patrick Marleau scores in OT, Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-2 November 10, 2017 | 10:46 PM
Boston Ma 11/10/17 Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown reacting after making a three point basket in front of Charlotte Hornets Dwayne Bacon during fourth quarter action at the TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving leaves game; Celtics beat Hornets 90-87 November 10, 2017 | 10:40 PM
Boston Ma 11/10/17 Boston Celtics trainer tends to Kyrie Irving's head after he ran into teammate Aaron Baynes elbow against the Charlotte Hornets during first quarter action at the TD Garden. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic reporter:
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving exits game after taking elbow to the face November 10, 2017 | 8:11 PM
Skiing
Maine ski area may remain closed for third consecutive winter November 10, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Foxborough, MA - 12/14/2016 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett during today's walk through practice inside the Patriots indoor training facility. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 15Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.995617015.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett unleashes rant about Packers: 'They chose money over me' November 10, 2017 | 3:59 PM
NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, that “our expectation is this will be wrapped up soon, but we can't project an actual date.”(AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
NFL
Jerry Jones: Objection to Goodell deal not about Elliott ban November 10, 2017 | 3:58 PM
Sports Q
Should The Sports Hub punish Michael Felger for his Roy Halladay comments? November 10, 2017 | 2:40 PM
Michael Felger
Media
NBC Sports Boston suspends Michael Felger November 10, 2017 | 2:28 PM
Media
NBC Sports Boston suspends Michael Felger for controversial reaction to Roy Halladay's death November 10, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Aly Raisman competes on the balance beam.
Local News
USA Gymnastics issues statement after Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by team doctor November 10, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9201754b) Al Horford Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, USA - 06 Nov 2017 Boston Celtics forward Al Horford of the Dominican Republic reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 06 November 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 November 10, 2017 | 12:55 PM
Boston MA 07/29/17 Boston Red Sox Andrew Benintendi runs onto the field before they play the Kansas City Royals during at Fenway Park. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Red Sox
Watch Fenway Park's baseball diamond transform into a football field November 10, 2017 | 12:22 PM
10-06-11 Boston, MA: Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs takes possesion of the Stanley Cup as it arives at the back door of the Garden at the end of the parade. The Boston Bruins opened up the 2011-12 NHL regular season at the TD Garden vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Before the game, they raised the championship banner in recognition of their Stanley Cup Championship season of 2010-11. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section: sports slug:unknown
Boston Bruins
Owning Bruins has brought Jeremy Jacobs fortune and Fame November 10, 2017 | 12:13 PM
Tom Brady and Von Miller face off in the AFC Championship Game in January, 2016.
New England Patriots
What the Broncos are saying about the Patriots this week November 10, 2017 | 11:20 AM
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Defensive tackle Alan Branch #97 of the New England Patriots stands up after tackling running back Justin Forsett #20 of the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots-Broncos game November 10, 2017 | 11:13 AM
10/11/2017 Foxboro MA New England Pariots QB Tom Brady (cq) during running and stretching drills at a afternoon pratice session. Jonathan WiggsGlobe Staff Reporter:Topic.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's locker room chair is a funny talking point among the Patriots November 10, 2017 | 11:07 AM
Denver MA 12/18/16 New England Patriots Tom Brady getting pumped up as he first runs onto the field with is full uniform one hour before they play the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Patriots-Broncos reporter:
New England Patriots
Let's not chalk up a Patriots win in Denver just yet November 10, 2017 | 10:15 AM
Houston, Feb. 5, 2017 - New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) beats the coverage of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) to make this pass reception during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium in the Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017. Barry Chin / Globe staff.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett reportedly suffering from torn rotator cuff November 10, 2017 | 8:59 AM
Events
Your guide to football at Fenway Park November 10, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Foxborough, MA 12/12/16 Patriots Tom Brady congratulates teammate Martellus Bennett after he made a touchdown in the third quarter. New England Patriots play against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Jim Davis/ Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Patriots claim Martellus Bennett off waivers November 9, 2017 | 7:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, early Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NFL
Halfway through, who are likely leaders for AP NFL awards? November 9, 2017 | 7:00 PM
New England Patriots Martellus Bennett is interviewed on the field after a win against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Patriots reportedly claim Martellus Bennett off waivers November 9, 2017 | 4:37 PM
NFL
NFL expects Goodell contract extension to be finalized soon November 9, 2017 | 4:13 PM
Media
Michael Felger: 'I feel bad about what I said and how I conducted myself' November 9, 2017 | 3:23 PM
Boston-11/09/17- Dr Ann McKee announced her findings on her examination of the brain of Aaron Hernandez during a press conference at Boston University. She points to a photo of his well-preserved brain. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Aaron Hernandez
BU researcher: Hernandez's brain severely affected by CTE November 9, 2017 | 2:44 PM
BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 08: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on November 8, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' TV ratings are soaring November 9, 2017 | 2:42 PM
Michael Felger (above) went off on the late Roy Halladay, saying the former pitcher “got what he deserved.’’
Media
Michael Felger deserves a suspension for Roy Halladay comments November 9, 2017 | 2:18 PM
DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks down the field for a receiver under pressure by defensive end Billy Winn #97 of the Denver Broncos in the first half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 18, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
What you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Broncos game November 9, 2017 | 12:10 PM
FILE--New York Jets defensive coordinator Bill Belichick, center, talks with Jets linebacker Bryan Cox (51) on the sideline as head coach Bill Parcells stands in the background during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Oct. 17, 1999. Belichick quit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2000 as head coach of the New York Jets, one day after being elevated to the job when Parcells resigned. (AP Photo/John T. Greilick) library tag 01052000 Sports
New England Patriots
ESPN releases trailer for film on Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells November 9, 2017 | 10:24 AM