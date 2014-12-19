Year in Review: 20 Stories That Made Boston Sports in 2014

It was another unforgettable year on the Boston sports scene. The Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Revolution all made headlines. Some of Boston’s biggest sports stars packed their bags while newcomers made a splash on the scene. And other stories arose that crossed the line into the hard news landscape, some shocking us in disbelief.

With 2014 coming to a close, let’s take a look back at 20 of the biggest stories that had people bantering around water coolers across New England.

20. New England Revolution make it to MLS championship game

Gyasi Zardes of the Los Angeles Galaxy scores on goalie Bobby Shuttleworth of the New England Revolution as Andrew Farrell and Kelyn Rowe of the Revolution look on during the 2014 MLS Cup match at the at StubHub Center on Dec. 7, 2014 in Los Angeles —Getty Images

Only one professional sports team from New England played in a league championship game in 2014. That’s right, it was your New England Revolution. The Revs made it to the MLS championship game for the fifth time in franchise history, and the first time in seven years, but they would ultimately fall to Landon Donovan and the Los Angeles Galaxy in extra time on Dec. 7, 2-1. “It’s like someone took a baseball bat to my gut,’’ Revs striker Charlie Davies said after the heartbreaking loss.

19. Boston gets serious about US Olympic bid

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh addresses an audience during an event held to generate public interest in a 2024 Olympics bid for the city of Boston at a bar on Monday, Oct. 6, 2014 —Steven Senne/AP

This story is controversial at every turn. Is Boston ill-equipped to host the summer Olympics? Or would it be a great boon for the Hub if the city is selected to host the 2024 Summer Games? Boston, along with Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, is in the hunt to be entered in the chase for the 2024 games by the US Olympic Committee. Should the US committee decide to proceed, a decision on which US city to enter is due by Jan. 8. If Boston is selected, they would face major European competition from Rome, Paris, and Berlin along with other possible strong entries from around the world.

18. Kirk Minihane suspended from WEEI for comments about Erin Andrews

John Dennis (left), Gerry Callahan, and Kirk Minihane of WEEI’s Dennis and Callahan show —Photo via WEEI

The acerbic and controversial Minihane provided a boost to WEEI’s Dennis and Callahan show when he joined as a third contributor last year. After being signed to a multi-year deal in January, Minihane continued to make his presence felt by helping D&C surpass The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich in the summer radio ratings for the morning slot. But then Minihane got himself into some serious hot water when he called Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews a “gutless bitch’’ on the air after his displeasure with an interview Andrews conducted at MLB’s All-Star game adding that if Andrews “weighed 15 pounds more she’d be a waitress…’’ Initially Minihane was not punished and issued a statement saying in part: “My choice of words was wrong; I was wrong to have used them. To all whom I offended—particularly Ms. Andrews—I apologize.’’ Minihane was later suspended for a week for his remarks.

17. Racist tweets about Montreal’s P.K. Subban blamed on Bruins fans

Canadiens P.K. Subban bounces the puck on his stick before Game 7 at TD Garden. —The Boston Globe

Leave it to the lowlifes on Twitter to dust off Boston’s decades-old stereotype affiliation with racism. After the Canadiens P.K. Subban scored the winning goal in Game 1 of the divisional playoff game against the Bruins, Subban became the target of racist comments on social media. The comments were widely reported to be from Bruins fans, which caused the Bruins organization to respond via a statement: “The racist, classless views expressed by an ignorant group of individuals following Thursday’s game via digital media are in no way a reflection of anyone associated with the Bruins organization,’’ Bruins president Cam Neely said the statement. For his part, the 24-year-old Habs star took the high road. “I know some of those players personally on that team, the fan base has been awesome, they’re a great bunch of fans,’’ Subban said. “It’s unfortunate when things take away from the great hockey that was played two days ago. It was a fantastic game, great for the league, great for hockey, and that’s what we’re going to talk about. I’m happy now that we can just move on.’’

16. Curt Schilling announces he has mouth cancer from excessive use of chewing tobacco

Curt Schilling acknowledges the cheers of the crowd at Fenway as he walks in from left field as the Red Sox honored the tenth anniversary of the 2004 World Championship team in May. —The Boston Globe

In August, Curt Schilling, the former Red Sox pitcher and ESPN analyst, announced that he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma — which is cancer in the mouth — in February. Schilling said the cancer was caused by his continual use of chewing tobacco throughout his career. “I didn’t talk about it for two reasons,’’ Schilling said. “No. 1, I didn’t want to get into the chewing tobacco debate, which I knew was going to come about, which to me, I’ll go to my grave believing that was why I got what I got… absolutely, no question in my mind about that. And the second thing was I didn’t want people to feel sorry for me.’’ The 47-year-old Schilling — who weighed just over 200 pounds prior to his cancer diagnosis — lost 75 pounds during his treatment. Most of the weight loss was due to the fact that he was unable to swallow. He also has lost his ability to taste and smell.

15. With Patriots at 2-2, overreacting fans and media types call for Tom Brady’s head… and a trade

Tom Brady sits on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. —AP

After the Patriots embarrassing 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 of the NFL season, Tom Brady was under fire like he’s never been before during his tenure in New England. Brady was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter in favor of rookie Jimmy Garoppolo after going 14-for-23 for 159 yards, one touchdowns, and two interceptions. “They told me I was coming out, so … ’’ Brady said when asked why he was pulled from the game. After the debacle ended, many fans wondered if the Brady-Belichick era of dominance was coming to a close. Some wanted Garoppolo to replace Brady sooner rather than later, and others suggested the Patriots move Brady at the trade deadline in October. Talk shows howled. Fans came unglued on Twitter. But then, Brady turned it all around, playing MVP-level football while the Patriots have gone 9-1 since the Monday night debacle at Arrowhead en route to their sixth straight AFC East division title and No. 1 power ranking in the NFL heading into Week 16.

14. Patriots trade Logan Mankins to Buccaneers

Guard Logan Mankins on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bench on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. —AP

Right before the start of the season, the Patriots traded longtime guard Logan Mankins to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for tight end Tim Wright and a fourth round draft pick. Mankins, a nine-year veteran and stalwart who set the tone on the Pats offensive line, was a six-time Pro Bowler. Mankins had the second highest salary on the Patriots, with a cap hit of $10.5 million and a base salary of $6.25 million. He had an acrimonious contract dispute with the team in 2010, but he eventually signed a six-year deal for $51 million. During the offseason, the Patriots reportedly asked Mankins to take a pay cut, which he refused, and that led to him being dealt. “I didn’t know it was going to happen the way it did. But it’s not a shocker,’’ Mankins said. “Once you’ve been around this business long enough, anything is a possibility. It’s a business first and foremost.’’

13. Red Sox unload stars at trading deadline

Red Sox players (left to right) John Lackey, Jon Lester, and Jonny Gomes have a laugh in the outfield during batting practice at Fenway Park a day before they were all traded away. —The Boston Globe

With their fate basically sealed as an AL East also-ran for 2014 by July, the Red Sox made four major trades at the July deadline that saw major players from the 2013 championship team and longtime veterans sent to different ball clubs. Jon Lester, Jonny Gomes, John Lackey, Andrew Miller, and Stephen Drew had to pack up and clear out their lockers at Fenway Park. Jon Lester and Jonny Gomes were the first to go on the day, as they were traded to the Oakland A’s in exchange for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. The next deal to be completed saw John Lackey traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder/first baseman Allen Craig and righthanded starter Joe Kelly. With less than an hour to go until the deadline, the Red Sox made two more moves, the first sending lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for pitching prospect Eduardo Rodriguez. And the last move of the day was a real eye catcher, despite the fact it involved the player who has performed the least of any dealt on the day, as Stephen Drew was traded to the Yankees.

12. Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez sign with Red Sox

Newly acquired Red Sox free agent third baseman Pablo Sandoval, nicknamed Kung Fu Panda, converses with a person dressed as a panda bear wearing a Red Sox jersey, overlooking a snow covered Fenway Park on Nov. 25. —AP

Red Sox Nation may have imagined one of these two sluggers coming to Boston in the offseason, but both? Fresh off the news that the Red Sox signed free agent slugger Hanley Ramirez, free agent third baseman Pablo Sandoval also agreed to come to Boston. The Red Sox spent nearly $200 million on the prized acquisitions. Ramirez, who had a history of emotional outbursts throughout his career, told the Boston media he’s matured since leaving Miami, the team the Red Sox traded him to back in 2005. “Everything changed after I got traded from Florida to LA,’’ he said. “I was around guys that have been in the game, being men the same time they were being players. Talking to me. Telling me what I was doing wrong. Ramirez – who batted .283 with 13 homers and 71 RBIs with the Dodgers last season – is expected to play left field for the Red Sox.

The 5 foot, 11 inch, 245 pound Sandoval has battled weight issues throughout his career. The 28-year-old slugger vowed to come to Fort Myers in top shape and said he looks forward to doing his thing at Fenway. “I’m going to enjoy this ballpark,’’ Sandoval said. “One of the things I was thinking about when I was making my decision was the ballpark.’’ In 2014, the Panda batted .279 with 16 home runs and 73 RBIs in the regular season, and batted .366 with seven doubles and five RBIs in the postseason, helping the Giants secure their third championship in five seasons.

11. Patriots sign cornerback Darrelle Revis

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson attempts to catch a pass as Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis defends at Lambeau Field on Nov. —USA Today Sports

No man is an island, but this one has almost single-handedly turned around a porous Patriots defense in one season. In March, the Patriots signed Revis to a deal with a cash value of $12 million for this season. The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback has been the key to the Patriots championship-caliber defense this season, covering the league’s top receivers flawlessly in one-on-one coverage when called upon. Revis has also been flawless at the bump-and-run, provides tight zone coverage, and his closing speed has allowed him to tip away many would-be receptions in the Patriots backfield. “It’s my first one, so I’m very excited,’’ Revis said after the Patriots won the AFC East title with a win over Miami on Sunday.

10. Jon Lester signs with Chicago Cubs

Jon Lester poses with his wife Farrah, and sons Hudson 4, (right) and Walker 1, after being introduced as a member of the Cubs in Chicago on Dec. 15. —AP

“You can’t go home again,’’ wrote Thomas Wolfe. Well, you can, but Jon Lester chose not to at the end of the day. The former Red Sox ace decided to rejoin old friend Theo Epstein with the lovable losers, a.k.a. the Chicago Cubs in a six-year, $155 million deal. The Red Sox fell significantly short of the Cubs offer with a six-year offer of $135 million according to The Boston Globe. The Lester deal contains an option for 2021 that could make the total package worth $170 million over seven years. During his introductory press conference in Chicago, Lester said he made sure Dustin Pedroia was someone he reached out to once he made his decision. “Probably to Pedroia. I’d say that was the hardest,’’ Lester said when asked which phone call was his most difficult, according to the Globe.

9. Derek Jeter plays final game at Fenway Park

Derek Jeter waves goodbye to Fenway Faithful as he retires on the last day of the season after getting a single in his last at bat. —The Boston Globe

Retiring Yankees legend Derek Jeter decided to play the final game of his career at Fenway Park on Sept. 28. The Red Sox celebrated the 20-year career of Derek Jeter in a moving pregame ceremony before the Yankee captain’s last game. A group of Red Sox legends that included Carl Yastrzemski, Fred Lynn, and Rico Petrocelli were among the first to come out to greet Jeter after he was introduced to the crowd and took the field at his familiar shortstop position. A trio of former Boston team captains — Bobby Orr, Troy Brown, and former Celtic Paul Pierce also participated in the tribute to No. 2. Former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates also joined Jeter on the field for festivities after a video of Jeter’s ALS ice bucket challenge from Aug. 19 was shown on the Fenway video screen. Jeter said he would play in the final series in Boston “out of respect to Boston fans and the rivalry.’’ In his final at-bat, Jeter slapped a Clay Buchholz fastball off third baseman Garin Cecchini’s glove for the 3.465th hit of his career.

8. David Ortiz takes selfie with President Obama at White House

After presenting the president with an “Obama 44” Red Sox jersey, David Ortiz and Obama posed for a “selfie” on April 1 at the White House. —The Boston Globe

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, the picture David Ortiz took with President Obama at the White House in April was worth a whole lot more. Red Sox slugger David Ortiz presented President Barack Obama with a jersey during a ceremony honoring the team at the White House. When Obama suggested the two take a photo together, Ortiz took out his phone and snapped a pic of himself and the President. During the moment when Ortiz was taking the selfie with the president, you could hear someone who sounded like Jonny Gomes shouting “cha-ching’’ — the sound of a cash register — after the photo was taken. After Ortiz tweeted out the famous photo with the POTUS, Samsung confirmed that it had helped Ortiz take the selfie. The mobile provider – who had recently inked a deal with Ortiz to become a social media insider – promoted the picture on Twitter to the company’s 5.2 million followers. “You don’t get the opportunity to get a photo with the president every day,’’ Ortiz said. “That’s a one time in life chance. It happened and I appreciate it.’’ Ortiz was asked how much Samsung, whom he has a contract with, had to do with the presidential selfie. “I did take a lot of pictures at the White House,’’ Ortiz said. “But it wasn’t anything on purpose. I would say I went along just like everyone else taking pictures and posted. I signed a deal with Samsung a couple of months ago and they supply me with phones and other stuff but the photo with the president was a one time in life type of moment. I didn’t know that he was going to let me take a picture with him.’’

7. Celtics trade Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks

Rajon Rondo of the Mavericks celebrates a play with his team against the San Antonio Spurs on December 20 in Dallas. —Getty Images

After it had been discussed seemingly since Rondo stepped on the court for the Celtics, the electric and accentric All-Star point guard was finally dealt from the Green. Rondo was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks for Brandan Wright, Jae Crowder and old man Jameer Nelson as well as a conditional first-round pick, a second-rounder in 2016 and a $12.9 million trade exception. While the conversation was a constant in Boston, the trade moved rather quickly. Rumors started swirling that the Mavs and Celts were talking, and within 24 hours the deal was sealed. Rondo was the last piece to the Boston championship that included the likes of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen.

6. Bruins lose to Canadiens in playoffs; Milan Lucic comes unglued

Milan Lucic appears during the post game handshake line after the Canadiens defeated the Bruins in Game 7 of their Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series at the TD Garden on May 14. —The Boston Globe

While many Bruins fans were hoping for a return to the Stanley Cup Finals last season, the Bruins succumbed to their old nemesis – the Montreal Canadiens – in Game 7 of the second round series, 3-1, after being up in the series three games to two. During the traditional postgame handshake, Milan Lucic had words for both Dale Weise and Alexei Emelin, who said Lucic disrespected the Canadiens with his antics throughout the series. Lucic reportedly said to Weise, “I’m going to f***ing kill you next year,’’ breaking the sportsmanlike spirit of the traditional hockey handshake. “Disrespect?’’ Lucic said. “I don’t know what they’re talking about, disrespect. Having a goal celebration — what kind of disrespect is that? I mean, I’m not going to say anything. I’ve got nothing to say about that.’’ In that first game rematch with the Canadiens in Montreal this season, Lucic was penalized for boarding Emelin near the end of the game. Lucic wasn’t happy with the penalty call and made an obscene gesture toward Habs fans as he entered the box before raising his hands as though lifting the Stanley Cup. Lucic was given a misconduct for leaving the penalty box and was later fined $5,000 by the NHL for his actions. “Obviously, I’m not proud of what I did there,’’ Lucic said apologizing the Bruins, Canadiens, and fans. “… I know (Canadiens fans) can get under your skin sometimes, but they are great fans. I apologize for my actions. I regret what I did.’’

5. Patriots lose AFC Championship game in Denver

Tom Brady has his hands on his knees after the Broncos stopped Shane Vereen’s two-point conversion attempt during late fourth quarter action in the AFC Championship Game in Denver on Jan. 19. —The Boston Globe

The Patriots were one game away from earning a trip to Super Bowl XLVIII, but they could not win the big one in Denver, falling to the top-seeded Broncos 26-16, in a game that was more of a blowout than the final score indicates. Peyton Manning outdueled rival QB Tom Brady, completing 32-for-43 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while the Broncos held the ball for 35:44 in the game. Brady was missing targets in the first half, including Julian Edelman early in the game that might have turned the tide the Patriots way early. With Rob Gronkowski out of the lineup with a broken arm, starting tight end Michael Hoomanawanui would haul in just two passes for 33 yards. As a result, Brady missed a chance to appear in his sixth Super Bowl. “We got in a hole there,’’ Brady said. “It was just too much to dig our way out.’’

The game was also memorable for then-Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib going down in the second quarter with a knee injury after Broncos receiver Wes Welker collided into a crossing Talib. “It was a deliberate play by the receiver to take out Aqib. No attempt to get open,’’ Belichick said when he returned to Foxborough. “I’ll let the league handle the discipline on that play, whatever they decide. It’s one of the worst plays I’ve seen. That’s all I’ll say about that.’’

4. Jerry Remy comes back to NESN Red Sox broadcasts

Jerry Remy left Cambridge Probate Court after a custody hearing on his granddaughter, Arianna Remy on March 25. —The Boston Globe

With his son Jared Remy awaiting trial in the murder of Jennifer Martel, the mother of his then four-year-old daughter, Jerry Remy announced he would return to NESN’s Red Sox broadcasts as color analyst, much to the chagrin of many fans in the region. “I can understand the people that are upset with [the decision to remain in the booth],’’ Remy told WEEI’s “Dennis and Callahan’’ show with the Red Sox Opening Day in Baltimore just a few days away. “I understand that and I expected that. I knew for a long time that there was a story that was going to come out that was not going to be kind to us by any means, but that was all taken into consideration before I made my decision back in February that I was going to come back.’’ Remy had been a color analyst on Red Sox broadcasts since 1988.

Prior to Remy’s announcement, the Globe ran a lengthy story on the history of leniency in the court system regarding Jared Remy which detailed the list his alleged victims going back decades. The story generated outrage across the region and many thought that Remy’s reign at NESN was over as he missed the final two telecasts of spring training. But it turned out Remy’s absence was already schedule so he could appear at a custody hearing for Arianna Remy, the daughter of Jared Remy and Martel. When Jared Remy was first arrested in August 2013, Jerry Remy took an indefinite leave of absence from broadcast duties and was not paired with partner Don Orsillo for the reminder of the season. “I felt for a couple of months, for two or three months, that it was over,’’ Remy told reporters in January. “There’s no way I was coming back.’’ He said he decided to return after speaking with his wife and close friends about the situation.

Red Sox principal John Henry voiced his public support of Remy’s decision to return to the booth. “I’ve told [Remy] all of us in Red Sox Nation stand behind him,’’ Henry told WCVB-TV (Ch. 5). “It’s a terrible thing he’s been going through, and we’re really glad to have him back.’’

In May, 35-year-old Jared Remy pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Martel and was sentenced to mandatory life in prison with no parole. Remy admitted that he killed the 27-year-old Martel on Aug. 15, 2013 at their Waltham apartment and said he wanted to take responsibility for what he had done. “I would like to say blame me for this and not my family,’’ Jared Remy said at his sentencing.

Jerry Remy and his wife Phoebe released a statement after Jared’s guilty plea had been entered. “We continue to be heartbroken over Jenn’s death,’’ Remy’s family said in the statement. “That will never change. No words can express the sorrow we feel for the Martel family. We are now focusing our attention on our grandchildren and doing what is best for them.’’

3. Red Sox go from worst to first to worst again

Athletic trainer Brad Pearson and manager John Farrell check on Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia on Aug. 30 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. —Getty Images

It may have been the worst title defense in the history of the world. They say the 2014 Red Sox season didn’t go as planned would be a gross understatement, as the 2013 World Series champs finished dead last in the AL East with a pathetic 71-91 record. The Red Sox became the first team in baseball history to finish last in one season, win it all the next year, then drop down to last place again the following year.

Where did it all go wrong? Everywhere.

Dustin Pedroia was injured again and put up the worst offensive numbers of his career. The enigma that is Clay Buchholz was on display as the righthander struggled badly all season and was out of the rotation for much of the season with injuries. Jackie Bradley Jr., paired with veteran Grady Sizemore, could not come close to filling the departed Jacoby Ellsbury’s shoes. And it turned out that Xander Bogaerts was not the second coming of Derek Jeter after all.

Want more? OK, there’s Shane Victorino, who would play in just 30 games as he was injured right from the start of camp. Will Middlebrooks proved again he wasn’t up to the task of being the starting third baseman, struggling with injuries and a big hole in his swing all season. Newly acquired catcher A.J. Pierzynski – who turned out to be an issue behind the plate and in the clubhouse – was released in July.

By the time the trading deadline came and went, Jon Lester, John Lackey, Jake Peavy, Felix Doubront, Andrew Miller, Stephen Drew, and Jonny Gomes were all sent packing as the Red Sox packed it in for the season.

And maybe worst than not being competitive all season, the 2014 Red Sox were a boring team to follow all season as well.

2. Boston Marathon has banner day after tragedy a year earlier

The finish line at the Boston Marathon on April 21. —David L Ryan / Boston Globe

Boston deserved an epic marathon day after the tragic events of 2013. And Marathon Day 2014 delivered.

One year after three people were killed and another 264 injured in the bombings that took place on Boylston Street, the 118th running of the Boston Marathon was a banner day for the Hub and a huge success for runners, volunteers, and spectators on April 21. With more people lining the 26.2-mile course than ever before and millions watching the race unfold on TV, the 2014 marathon went off without a hitch. Of the 32,408 runners who answered the starting gun, 32,144 crossed the line in Copley Square — a 99 percent completion rate. The crowd roared for runners throughout the day that saw temperatures rise into the 70s, turning the race into a much-needed festive event for everyone involved.

In an emotional show of strength, several survivors of last year’s bombings returned to Boylston Street and crossed the finish line in a show of strength. There was also a moment of silence at the finish line at 2:49 p.m., the moment the bombs went off.

“For us at the BAA it was a privilege beyond our reckoning to be at the center of it,’’ Boston Athletic Association director Tom Grilk said in the post-race press conference.

On the professional runner side, Meb Keflezghi — with the names of victims Martin Richard, Sean Collier, Krystle Campbell, and Lu Lingzi etched on his bib — became the first American to win Boston in 31 years. “They helped me carry through,’’ Keflezighi said of the four people lost in the wake of the 2013 bombings.

“Congratulations, Boston,’’ the 38-year-old Keflezighi said after the victory in the men’s division. “Boston strong, America strong, and worldwide, thank you for having this opportunity to come back from what a year ago was a disaster to this patriotic day. It couldn’t happen at a better time to win for the United States.’’

On the women’s side, defending champion Rita Jeptoo of Kenya set a women’s course record with a time of 2:18:57.

Keflezighi’s statement was the second time in the past six months that the finish line was a symbol of pride and strength in the month’s following the bombings. When the Red Sox won the World Series, the celebratory parade made a stop at the finish line, in front of Marathon Sports and Forum, where tragedy interrupted the annual tradition. There, outfielder Jonny Gomes placed the World Series trophy on the finish line with a Red Sox “617’’ jersey draped over it.

1. The Ice Bucket Challenge goes viral across the nation

Boston City Councillor Tito Jackson (center in suit) leads some 200 people in the ice bucket challenge at Boston’s Copley Square on Aug. 7, 2014 to raise funds and awareness for ALS. —AP

It started small, then took over the world in a flash.

People from all over the country, including celebrities, professional athletes, and entire sports teams, poured buckets of ice on their heads in order to raise awareness and money for research to find a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

It all began in July with former Boston College baseball captain Pete Frates, who has lived with ALS since 2012. Frates and his family made the first challenges – which calls for people to post a video of themselves dumping buckets of ice water on their heads on social media then calling out someone else to do the same within 24 hours.

The summer’s viral phenomenon has raised over $220 million worldwide, according to ALS Association CEO Barbara Newhouse.

Celebrities including Charlie Sheen – who dumped hundred dollar bills over his head, The Rock, Oprah, Gisele Bundchen, Drake, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Lauer, Ethel Kennedy, Meryl Streep, and countless others all participated.

In August, ESPN produced a seven-minute SportsCenter segment video that chronicled Frates’ battle with ALS and the work he’s been doing to raise awareness and funds to find a cure. Also in August, Frates participated in the challenge himself at Fenway Park even though his condition would not allow the cold to leave his body in a timely fashion.

“I was behind him when he did it,’’ Frates mother Nancy said. “When I saw the video of it, it took my breath away to see his face. He’s doing fine. He was a real trooper afterwards, he actually stayed for the game. So he did great… that was the perfect way to wrap it up and turn the page for the next chapter. And the next chapter is looking at the accountability piece as to getting the ALS patient community the most impact… People pouring ice over their head got the attention, right, I think what is most important is the ripple effect.’’

On Sept. 28, Frates joined Derek Jeter on the field before Jeter’s final game while a video of the Yankee captain ice bucket challenge was shown on the Fenway video screen. Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated honored Frates as its “Inspiration of the Year,’’ for his efforts in launching the movement.