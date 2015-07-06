Rory McIlroy’s status for Open undecided after injuring ankle playing soccer

McIlroy poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 2014 Open Championship.
McIlroy poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 2014 Open Championship. –AFP/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
Jack Andrade
July 6, 2015

Rory McIlroy may not make it to St. Andrew’s to defend his Open Championship crown. Golf’s top-ranked player took to Instragram on Monday (with crutches and in a walking boot) to announce he suffered a complete rupture of the anterior talofibular ligament in his left ankle while playing soccer with his friends.

ESPN reports McIlroy will not play in this week’s Scottish Open, but his status for the Open Championship (commonly referred to as the British Open) remains undetermined.

The Open begins Thursday, July 16, which gives McIlroy just 10 days to determine if he can and should compete. McIlroy finished tied for third the last time St. Andrew’s hosted the Open, despite shooting a second round 80. He won last year at Royal Liverpool, leading the tournament wire to wire to claim his third of four career major championship victories.

Advertisement

Being a Boston sports fan is awesome

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS:

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jarrett Stidham warm up before a game.
Patriots
What Jarrett Stidham had to say about backing up Tom Brady January 19, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Roger Clemens has three cracks left at the Hall of Fame.
Red Sox
Where Roger Clemens and Manny Ramirez stand in the last weekend of Hall of Fame voting January 19, 2020 | 12:13 PM
BEN VOLIN | SUNDAY FOOTBALL NOTES
Everything you need to know about the conference championship games January 19, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Quarterback Tom Brady may or may not be a member of the Patriots next season.
NFL
Key NFL offseason dates, and how they affect Tom Brady and the Patriots January 19, 2020 | 11:34 AM
Sports News
Conor McGregor blasts Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return January 19, 2020 | 3:30 AM
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes a drink during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia,
Tennis
2019 champ Novak Djokovic eyes 5th post-30 Slam title in Australia January 19, 2020 | 2:19 AM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart shoots a 3-point shot over Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Suns despite franchise-record 11 3-pointers from Marcus Smart January 18, 2020 | 10:43 PM
Curt Schilling could make the Hall of Fame in 2020.
MLB
What baseball writers are saying about Curt Schilling's Hall of Fame chances January 18, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a press conference where it was announced that he will be inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in Cincinnati. Rose says cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.
MLB
Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose January 18, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
How Bay Area media has covered Jimmy Garoppolo January 18, 2020 | 10:16 AM
The Houston Astros used video to steal signs on their way to a World Series title in 2017.
MLB
Technology throws a curveball to a sport built on cheating. Or gamesmanship? January 17, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Jason Garrett is now with the New York Giants.
NFL
New York Giants hire Jason Garrett as OC, Patrick Graham as DC January 17, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek appeared to a fan favorite potential candidate for filling the team's vacant manager position.
Red Sox Manager
Red Sox fans chant they want Jason Varitek hired as manager January 17, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Jayson Tatum's jersey is the fourth-best selling jersey in the league.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker among the NBA's top-selling jerseys January 17, 2020 | 9:16 PM
Red Sox
WEEI shortens cast working with Joe Castiglione on Red Sox broadcasts in 2020 January 17, 2020 | 6:21 PM
Ben Watson
Patriots
Ben Watson reveals he played with a torn Achilles this past season January 17, 2020 | 5:48 PM
Adam Silver
NBA
NBA pushes back plans for April vote on schedule changes January 17, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Matt Hall will be added to the Red Sox 40-man roster.
Red Sox
Red Sox acquire pitcher Matt Hall from Tigers January 17, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Foxborough, MA - 1/25/2019 - New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) at today's media availability at New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 26Patriots, LOID: 8.5.213616483.
Patriots
Jason McCourty says he had offseason surgery January 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Bruins
Bruins waive veteran forward David Backes January 17, 2020 | 12:19 PM
MLB
Alyssa Nakken makes history as first female coach in MLB January 17, 2020 | 11:55 AM
ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan #68 of the New England Patriots blocks against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on October 22, 2006 in Orchard Park, New York. The Patriots defeated the Bills 28-6. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
Aaron Hernandez
Why former Patriot Ryan O'Callaghan chose to participate in the Aaron Hernandez documentary January 17, 2020 | 11:29 AM
MLB
Chad Finn: Jessica Mendoza’s comments about MLB investigation were off base January 17, 2020 | 11:23 AM
CBS football analyst Tony Romo walks across the field during warm ups before an NFL football game.
Media
Chad Finn: Tony Romo may be one of the most coveted free agents in football this offseason January 17, 2020 | 10:14 AM
Alex Cora Red Sox
Alex Cora
How Red Sox players are reacting to Alex Cora's departure January 17, 2020 | 10:05 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 17: Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans talks with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots before a week two preseason game at Nissan Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Patriots
Mike Vrabel credited his 'good friend Tom Brady' for providing a Titans nickname January 17, 2020 | 9:49 AM
The Patriots released Antonio Brown on Friday, Sept. 20.
NFL
Antonio Brown's agent files paperwork to sever relationship with star wide receiver January 17, 2020 | 8:14 AM
St. Louis, MO - May 6, 2018 - Busch Stadium: Jessica Mendoza in the booth during a Sunday Night Baseball game
Sign-stealing
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza: Mike Fiers should have gone to MLB, not reporter January 17, 2020 | 8:05 AM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did his pregame yell before the game. The New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Dec. 8, 2019. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Tom Brady is the most dominant player in AFC championship history January 17, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Torey Krug and Patric Hornqvist dropped the gloves during the second period of the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Penguins January 17, 2020 | 6:52 AM