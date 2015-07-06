Rory McIlroy’s status for Open undecided after injuring ankle playing soccer

Rory McIlroy may not make it to St. Andrew’s to defend his Open Championship crown. Golf’s top-ranked player took to Instragram on Monday (with crutches and in a walking boot) to announce he suffered a complete rupture of the anterior talofibular ligament in his left ankle while playing soccer with his friends.

Total rupture of left ATFL (ankle ligament) and associated joint capsule damage in a soccer kickabout with friends on Saturday. Continuing to assess extent of injury and treatment plan day by day. Rehab already started..... Working hard to get back as soon as I can. A photo posted by Rory McIlroy (@rorymcilroy) on Jul 6, 2015 at 2:53am PDT

ESPN reports McIlroy will not play in this week’s Scottish Open, but his status for the Open Championship (commonly referred to as the British Open) remains undetermined.

The Open begins Thursday, July 16, which gives McIlroy just 10 days to determine if he can and should compete. McIlroy finished tied for third the last time St. Andrew’s hosted the Open, despite shooting a second round 80. He won last year at Royal Liverpool, leading the tournament wire to wire to claim his third of four career major championship victories.

