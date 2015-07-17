Rob Gronkowski calls on Roger Goodell to ‘wipe out’ Tom Brady’s suspension

Gronk is tired of playing the waiting game.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wants NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to eliminate Tom Brady’s four-game Deflategate suspension altogether.

Gronkowski made an appearance on CBS This Morning on Friday to promote his new book, It’s Good To Be Gronk, and the subject of Deflategate came up (at the 5:00 mark in the video embedded above).

“I think he should just get the four games wiped out baby! Roger, just wipe out those four games and make it easy,’’ Gronkowski said. “Put this in the past. It’s pretty annoying that you keep holding it up.’’

Advertisement

Gronkowski also discussed his frustrations with Deflategate on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday, making a similar call for Goodell to just “wipe it out.’’

Goodell heard Brady’s appeal of his four-game suspension on June 23. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Friday that she spoke to sources within Brady’s camp regarding Goodell’s decision timeframe.

“The source within Tom Brady’s camp told me yesterday that they’re still in the wait to be ready mode and they haven’t heard anything specific in regards to the timeline of that decision,’’ Anderson said on ESPN. “They always thought that the decision was coming next week, and not this week.’’

NFL punishments under Roger Goodell through the years