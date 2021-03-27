Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel wins Patty Kazmaier Award for nation’s top women’s hockey player

She's the third Northeastern player to earn the honor.

Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
Aerin Frankel was named the Patty Kazmaier Award winner on Saturday. –Jared Wickerham For The Boston Globe
By
March 27, 2021 | 3:58 PM

Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel was named winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award on Saturday, the honor given to the nation’s top women’s college hockey player.

Frankel, a senior, led the nation in save percentage (.965), goals-against average (0.81), and shutouts (9) while backstopping Northeastern to a 22-2-1 record and a spot in the Division I national championship game, which the Huskies lost to Wisconsin. Frankel also was named the Hockey East Player of the Year and Goaltender of the Year.

Frankel is the third Northeastern player to win the Kazmaier, joining Kendall Coyne (2016) and Brooke Whitney (2002).

TOPICS: Women's Sports Hockey Northeastern

