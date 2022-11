World World Cup schedule: How to watch every match In the United States, broadcasts will air on Fox or its cable channel FS1. Fans celebrate as Saudi Arabia defeats Argentina 2-1 at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Tasneem Alsultan / The New York Times





The World Cup began Sunday, Nov. 20 — a date that was changed only months before the tournament — with the first group stage match, between Qatar, the host nation, and Ecuador. The group stage runs through Dec. 2, with up to four games each day.

The 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four, designated by the letters A-H, and each team plays all the other teams in its group once. The top two finishers in each group advance to the round of 16, which begins Saturday, Dec. 3. After that, the World Cup is a straight knockout tournament, through the final on Sunday, Dec. 18.

In the United States, English-language broadcasts will air on Fox or its cable channel FS1 (many subscription streaming services include those channels, such as SlingTV, Fubo and Vidgo). Spanish-language telecasts will air on Telemundo or Universo and will stream on Peacock (the first 12 games will not require a paid subscription).

GROUP STAGE

Sunday, Nov. 20

Group A: Qatar vs. Ecuador. 11 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Monday, Nov. 21

Group B: England vs. Iran. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group A: Senegal vs. Netherlands. 11 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group B: United States vs. Wales. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Group C: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia. 5 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group D: Denmark vs. Tunisia. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group C: Mexico vs. Poland. 11 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group D: France vs. Australia. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Group F: Morocco vs. Croatia. 5 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group E: Germany vs. Japan. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica. 11 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Group F: Belgium vs. Canada. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock (free).

Thursday, Nov. 24

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon. 5 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana. 11 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Friday, Nov. 25

Group B: Wales vs. Iran. 5 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group A: Qatar vs. Senegal. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group A: Netherlands vs. Ecuador. 11 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group B: England vs. United States. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Group D: Tunisia vs. Australia. 5 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group C: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group D: France vs. Denmark. 11 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group C: Argentina vs. Mexico. 2 p.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Group E: Japan vs. Costa Rica. 5 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group F: Belgium vs. Morocco. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group F: Croatia vs. Canada. 11 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group E: Spain vs. Germany. 2 p.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Monday, Nov. 28

Group G: Cameroon vs. Serbia. 5 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group H: South Korea vs. Ghana. 8 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group G: Brazil vs. Switzerland. 11 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group H: Portugal vs. Uruguay. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Group A: Netherlands vs. Qatar. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Universo, Peacock.

Group A: Ecuador vs. Senegal. 10 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group B: Iran vs. United States. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group B: Wales vs. England. 2 p.m. Eastern. FS1, Universo, Peacock.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Group D: Tunisia vs. France. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group D: Australia vs. Denmark. 10 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Universo, Peacock.

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico. 2 p.m. Eastern. FS1, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group C: Poland vs. Argentina. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Universo, Peacock.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Group F: Canada vs. Morocco. 10 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Universo, Peacock.

Group F: Croatia vs. Belgium. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group E: Costa Rica vs. Germany. 2 p.m. Eastern. FS1, Universo, Peacock.

Group E: Japan vs. Spain. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Friday, Dec. 2

Group H: South Korea vs. Portugal. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group H: Ghana vs. Uruguay. 10 a.m. Eastern. FS1, Universo, Peacock.

Group G: Cameroon vs. Brazil. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group G: Serbia vs. Switzerland. 2 p.m. Eastern. FS1, Universo, Peacock.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Monday, Dec. 5

Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Quarterfinal. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Quarterfinal. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal. 2 p.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, Dec. 17

Third place. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Peacock.

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

Final. 10 a.m. Eastern. Fox, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.