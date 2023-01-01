Across the decades of Boston sports, fans have had the joy of experiencing more than a few dramatic comebacks.

In some cases — such as the Red Sox rally from a 3-0 deficit in the 2004 American League Championship Series — it became larger-than-life, echoing through history. In others, the comebacks were just as astounding in the moment — and arguably maybe even more impressive in feat — but perhaps with lower stakes.

Yet when fans think back on the region’s rich sports history, one of the eternal topics for debate inevitably ends up being which Boston comeback is the greatest.

This year, Boston.com will try to provide its own answer to that question with a March Madness-style bracket. Readers will be able to vote on individual match-ups, representing 16 of the region’s greatest sports comebacks, until a champion is crowned.

And with that, let’s get to the voting.