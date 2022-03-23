Visiting Boston

An insider's guide to making the most of a trip to the city.

Visiting Boston? Check out our local guide.

Things To Do

A half-liter mug of Jack's Abby beer sits on a patio table
Beer

Gather ’round at Jack’s Abby Mayfest

Friday, May 20 All Day

TV

Get ‘Woke’ with cartoonist Keith Knight at a screening of his Hulu show at Salem State

Friday, May 20 10:00 am

Festival

HarpoonFest returns to Boston

Friday, May 20 6:00 pm

Garth Brooks
Concerts

Garth Brooks adds second date at Gillette Stadium; first date sold out

Friday, May 20 7:00 pm

bar moxy
Bars

Moxy Boston Downtown launches a Kowloon bar pop-up

Friday, May 20 7:00 pm

Fitness

Take a yoga class among soaring works of art

Saturday, May 21 8:00 am

Where to eat and drink

Contessa at The Newbury Boston
Outdoor Dining

Drink and dine outside at these Boston rooftop bars and restaurants

Fried clams

These 114 restaurants serve the best fried clams in Massachusetts, according to readers

Rankings

A Boston bakery is among the top 25 most Yelp-reviewed places to eat

Beer

A renowned local brewery plans to expand north of Boston

Newbury Street

New American cuisine and a tropical atmosphere come together at Eva

Harvest
Mother's Day

22 places to get Mother's Day brunch

Where to go

Recommendations

Lifelong residents on must-do city activities for Boston visitors

Museums

12 Boston museums everyone should visit at least once

Family Fun

10 fun things to do with kids in Boston, according to local experts

Travel

5 things to do when you visit the North End

Michael Dwyer
Travel

Visiting Cape Cod? Read our local travel guide.

The Best

2 local tours are among the country's top 20 experiences, according to Viator.

Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

64°Clearing and warmer
High 66°Low 59°
Clearing and warmer
  • Feels Like 61° F
  • Humidity 77%
  • Precipitation 69%
  • Wind 10 MPH S
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 10PM cloudsclouds Precipitation potential32% 60 ° F
  • 11PM rainrain Precipitation potential69% 58 ° F
  • 12AM rainrain Precipitation potential69% 59 ° F
  • 1AM rainrain Precipitation potential69% 59 ° F
  • 2AM cloudsclouds Precipitation potential49% 60 ° F
  • 3AM rainrain Precipitation potential66% 60 ° F
  • 4AM rainrain Precipitation potential66% 60 ° F
  • 5AM cloudsclouds Precipitation potential40% 61 ° F
  • 6AM cloudsclouds Precipitation potential34% 61 ° F
  • 7AM cloudsclouds Precipitation potential22% 62 ° F
  • 8AM suncloudsuncloud Precipitation potential0% 63 ° F
  • 9AM suncloudsuncloud Precipitation potential0% 67 ° F
Red Sox Schedule
Game date Home game Competing team logo Competing team location Game start time
This is a home game.Logo for the Seattle MarinersSeattle
This is a home game.Logo for the Seattle MarinersSeattle
This game is hosted by the opposing team.@Logo for the Chicago White SoxChicago
This game is hosted by the opposing team.@Logo for the Chicago White SoxChicago
This game is hosted by the opposing team.@Logo for the Chicago White SoxChicago
This is a home game.Logo for the Baltimore OriolesBaltimore
This is a home game.Logo for the Baltimore OriolesBaltimore
This is a home game.Logo for the Baltimore OriolesBaltimore
This is a home game.Logo for the Baltimore OriolesBaltimore
This is a home game.Logo for the Baltimore OriolesBaltimore
This is a home game.Logo for the Cincinnati RedsCincinnati

