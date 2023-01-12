The B-Side: Collaborator and Branded Content

The B-Side’s free, daily email is supported primarily by selling advertising. Additionally, the email is focused on growing audiences, and oftentimes will partner with other institutions or companies to provide meaningful content and experiences that grows the publication’s exposure.

Below are two types of content you’ll see within the newsletter:

COLLABORATOR CONTENT (“In Collaboration with”)

B-Side will collaborate with various individuals and institutions to create content and experiences. Such content is created by the B-Side editorial team alongside strategic partners or content creators. This content is not paid advertising, and is the promotion of a B-Side event or initiative that involves another party. In some cases, these collaborations are designed to grow The B-Side audience through collaboration with other relevant institutions. Collaborator Content will be marked with “In Collaboration with {partner name}.”

On social media, you’ll see this content marked as a “collaborator post” in accordance with applicable guidelines.

BRANDED CONTENT (“Together with”)

Branded (also known as “paid”) Content is created and overseen by the Studio/B Branded Content Studio on behalf of, or in conjunction with, an advertiser. Advertisers are permitted to assist in the production (review, edit) of paid content.

All Branded Content stories will be annotated and distinguished from editorial content, with language that states “Together With {Advertiser Name}” in the title of the story.

Branded Content does not reflect the views of The B-Side or its editorial staff. The B-Side reserves to right to refuse publication of Branded Content that, in its own judgment, is against the company’s values.

On social media, you’ll see this content marked as ”Paid Partnership” in accordance with applicable guidelines.