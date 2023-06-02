Arts 10 free things to do in Boston in July These outdoor concerts, art programs, history lessons and movies don't cost a thing. Lion Dances through Chinatown in Boston

Summertime and living’s easy. But you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy all the city has to offer. There are plenty of activities to experience — all without shelling out a single dollar.

Get your fill of sunshine, outdoor movies, America’s birthday celebration, and so much more. Here are 10 things to do in Boston for free this July.

The annual Chinatown Main Street Festival is held July 1 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will feature various cultural performances, including lion dances, Chinese folk dance, traditional Chinese opera singing, and martial arts demonstrations. Didn’t make the main event? There will be more chances to catch the great beast of fortune, as lion dances are also held on the Rose Kennedy Greenway and move through Chinatown on July 8, 15, 22, and 29. (Chinatown)

Car-free Newbury Street is starting up again July 2 and runs through October 15, for pedestrian-only days on the otherwise bustling Boston street. These car-free days are part of the city’s “Open Streets” program. (Newbury St. from Berkeley St. to Mass. Ave., Boston)

Sam Adams is toasting the summer once again with chilled mugs of Boston’s beloved beer and its Summer Rooftop DJ Weekends on the rooftop of its downtown Boston taproom. Head over on Friday and Saturday nights throughout July from 7 to 10 p.m. (60 State St., Boston)

All eyes are on Boston for Independence Day, and there’s good reason. The July 4th Pops Concert and Fireworks Spectacular is the country’s biggest Independence Day celebration. The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra kicks off at 8 p.m. (pro tip: vying for a seat on the lawn begins in the wee morning hours) and plays familiar favorites and rousing patriotic music, complete with real cannon fire, culminating with fireworks above the Charles River. You can also catch the day-before rehearsal (minus the fireworks) for the same Pops experience you’ll get during the big party. (DCR Hatch Memorial Shell, Boston)

The Printing Office of Edes & Gill, Boston’s only colonial print shop, is open to the public for free, but the history lesson you’ll get from a visit is priceless. Located on the Old North Church campus, watch expert printers demonstrate 18th century printing methods, hand-setting the type one letter at a time. Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (21 Unity St., Boston)

Coolidge on The Greenway returns for another year of movie screenings from 7 to 11:30 p.m. The outdoor summer film series is entirely presented on 35mm, and screenings take place at sunset. This month’s film, on July 12, is The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The rain date is July 13. (Greenway’s Wharf District Park, between Milk and India Streets, Boston)

Vince Gill is part of a free one-night concert at TD Garden

Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill and lead vocalist for the legendary REO Speedwagon Kevin Cronin will join Indianapolis Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and his all-star band for a free performance from 6 to 11 p.m. on July 15 at TD Garden. The concert celebrates The Jim Irsay Collection’s only stop in New England, filling the venue’s concourse with the traveling museum’s prized items of iconic artifacts from rock music, American history, and pop culture. (TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston)

The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s annual alfresco productions “Shakespeare on the Common” are held this year during the months of July and August. This summer troupe takes on Macbeth from July 19 to August 6 at 8 p.m. (Aug. 5 is at 6 p.m.). Bring your own blankets or chairs, or you can rent chairs online in advance or on-site for $10. (Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common)

Boston Landmarks Orchestra brings orchestral music to the Hatch Shell with two concerts in July. The Green Concert at 7 p.m. July 19 celebrates nature, including “Appalachian Spring” and a new piece from Brian Nabors, “Upon Daybreak,” co-commissioned by Landmarks Orchestra. Coinciding with the NAACP’s conference in Boston, the July 26 concert at 7 p.m. brings a special focus to celebrating the symphonic legacy of Black women and their compositions. (DCR Hatch Memorial Shell, Boston)

The Franklin Park Coalition carries on the legacy of Elma Lewis, one of Boston’s most revered cultural icons and founder of the Elma Lewis School for Fine and Performing Arts, and her students by organizing the Elma Lewis Playhouse in the Park. Bring a picnic supper and lawn chairs to listen to local R&B, reggae, and gospel artists every Tuesday night, beginning July 11 and running through Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. (Franklin Park, Boston)

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events