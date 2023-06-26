Arts 31 things to do in Mass., one for every day in July Fill your calendar with fun during the month of July. Christopher Columbus Park, located on the waterfront in Boston’s North End, shows free movies on Sunday evenings this summer. Courtesy of Friends of Christopher Columbus Park

Massachusetts offers many fun events during the month of July, from outdoor movies to food festivals to fireworks celebrations.

Fill up your calendar using our list of 31 things to do during the month of July — one event for every day of the month.

July 1: Celebrate Independence Day at Boston Harborfest

This annual event brings five days of historical reenactments, live music, and fireworks to Boston between June 30 and July 4. Here is the schedule. (various Boston locations)

July 2: Enjoy a car-free Newbury Street

Open Newbury Street kicks off today, which means the street is closed to vehicle traffic between Massachusetts Avenue and Berkley Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Sunday through October. (Newbury Street, Boston)

July 3: Sip wine with the city’s top sommeliers at High Street Place

Bubble Bath, the food-hall wine bar by Big Heart Hospitality and celeb chef Tiffani Faison, features a Guest Somm series on Monday nights. (100 High St., Boston)

July 4: Watch the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

En Vogue will headline the annual July 4 fireworks celebration in Boston, joining Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops at the Hatch Memorial Shell. The annual fireworks display will take place at 10:30 p.m. (47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston)

July 5: Watch a free concert at the Boston Public Library

The library’s “Concerts in the Courtyard” series, running through August, features a variety of artists for an hour-long performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 12:30 p.m. in the library’s iconic Italianesque courtyard in Copley Square. (700 Boylston St., Boston)

July 6: Enjoy a summer sunset on the farm

Powisset Farm in Dover hosts music, lawn games, visits with the barnyard animals, and spectacular sunset views on Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Food, ice cream, beer, wine, and other beverages are available for purchase. (37 Powisset St., Dover)

July 7: Enjoy late shopping, entertainment in Scituate Harbor

During “First Friday in the Harbor” on the first Friday night of the month, guests enjoy entertainment, local restaurants, and Scituate Harbor shops stay open late. “You never know what surprises the local merchants will cook up at this monthly celebration,” writes the Scituate Visitor Center. (Scituate Harbor)

The Red Sox at Fenway Park during a previous game this season. – AP Photo/Steven Senne

July 8: Catch a Red Sox game at Fenway Park

Root for the Red Sox at historic Fenway Park, America’s oldest active Major League Baseball park and the home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912. The Red Sox play the Athletics at home July 7-9. (4 Jersey St., Boston)

July 9: Put your toes in the sand on Good Harbor Beach

This picturesque Gloucester beach, named among the 10 best beaches in the Northeast by USA Today readers, has family-friendly amenities and a beautiful view of the Thacher Island Twin Lights. (99 Thatcher Road, Gloucester)

July 10: Attend a free author event at Harvard Book Store

Why do kids born during the summer get diagnosed more often with A.D.H.D.? Which annual event made folks 30% more likely to get COVID-19? These questions and more are answered in the book “Random Acts of Medicine: The Hidden Forces That Sway Doctors, Impact Patients, and Shape Our Health” by Anupam B. Jena, a Harvard medical school professor and doctor and host of the “Freakonomics, MD” podcast, and Christopher M. Worsham, a critical care doctor at Massachusetts General who researches health care policy. They will be joined by New York Times bestselling author Emily Oster. (1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge)

July 11: Take a free family Zumba class in the park

Bring the family for a free workout in the park, courtesy of the Boston Parks Summer Fitness Series. This Zumba class for the whole family is open to all fitness levels. (Hunt Almont Playground, Boston)

July 12: Listen to live music during the ‘Summer in the City’ concert series

Boston Harbor Hotel hosts live music on the harbor Tuesday through Friday night between June 8 and Aug. 25. Visitors can hear free, live jazz, soul, country, R&B, and more at the Harborwalk Terrace. (70 Rowes Wharf, Boston)

July 13: Laugh until your face hurts at the Nantucket Comedy Festival

The Nantucket Comedy Festival, taking place July 13-15, brings top comedic talent to the island and raises money for the Stand Up & Learn children’s education program. (various locations on Nantucket)

July 14: Join a DJ beach party at Salisbury Beach

On Friday nights throughout the summer, the family fun begins at 7:15 p.m. on the Salisbury Beach stage. Enjoy oldies music on the beach with DJ Ralphie B., including Motown, doo-wop, and more. (1 Beach Road, Salisbury)

Shakespeare on the Common by Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. – John Bohn/Globe Staff/File 2003

July 15: See country star Vince Gill at TD Garden for free

Enjoy a free performance by country singer Vince Gill, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, and Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay and his all-star band. The concert celebrates Irsay’s traveling museum of rock music, pop culture, and American history, which is on display. (100 Legends Way, Boston)

July 16: Enjoy a free outdoor movie under the stars

Watch “Midnight in Paris” outside at Christopher Columbus Park and return every Sunday for a different movie through Aug. 20. (110 Atlantic Avenue, Boston)

July 17: Tour the city with Boston Duck Tours

Boston’s amphibious vehicles take visitors through the city and past historic landmarks before driving into the Charles River. (Departure locations: Museum of Science, Prudential Center, and New England Aquarium)

July 18: Listen to live R&B and gospel in the park

During the Elma Lewis Playhouse in the Park at Franklin Park, folks can bring a picnic or purchase meals from on-site food trucks, and listen to live, local R&B, reggae, and gospel artists on Tuesdays through Aug. 15. Lewis was founder of the Elma Lewis School for Fine and Performing Arts. (1 Franklin Park Road, Boston)

July 19: Watch Shakespeare on the Common

Attend opening night of Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s summertime Shakespeare on the Common productions. The troupe will perform “Macbeth” through Aug. 6 and audiences can bring their own blankets and chairs or rent chairs. (Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common)

July 20: Take a spin on the Greenway Carousel

Children and adults can ride a lobster, turtle, whale, harbor seal, and more on this one-of-a-kind carousel featuring creatures native to New England. (191 Atlantic Ave., Boston)

July 21: Peruse a flea market on Martha’s Vineyard

Shop antiques, art, jewelry, maps, vintage clothing, rugs, and more at Vineyard Antique and Flea, taking place Fridays through Sept. 1 at Grange Hall in West Tisbury. (1067 State Road, West Tisbury)

On Saturdays through Sept. 2, there are lion dances weekly at the Chinatown Gate in Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway. – Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

July 22: Eat and drink at the SoWa Boston Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Head to the SoWa Open Market and snag everything from authentic Mexican street corn to lobster rolls to cupcakes from 20 local food trucks, and wash it down by choosing from more than 50 regional and national craft beers. Enjoy lawn games, music, and family-friendly fun as well. (500 Harrison Ave., Boston)

July 23: Enjoy Family Week in Provincetown

Family Week, taking place June 22-29, is billed as the largest annual gathering of LGBTQ+ families in the world. Family-friendly programming includes yoga, ice cream, beach and Lego parties, scavenger hunts, live performances, and more. (various locations in Provincetown)

July 24: Experience the best cultural and historical tour in America

Learn about historic Salem’s architecture, and, of course, the 1692 witch trials during the History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour by Witch City Walking Tours, ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 6 in the world by Tripadvisor users. (Begins at Old Town Hall, Salem).

July 25: Toast your friends from a rooftop bar

Looking for an epic place to raise a glass this summer? Boston.com readers named RTP at the Colonnade Hotel in Back Bay the best rooftop bar in Greater Boston. There is also a pool, so don’t forget your bathing suit. (120 Huntington Ave., Boston)

July 26: Listen to a free concert at the Hatch Shell

Boston Landmarks Orchestra brings orchestral music with a special focus on celebrating the symphonic legacy of Black American women and their compositions. Grammy Award-winner Terri Lyne Carrington is a guest curator and performer. (47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston)

July 27: Attend Bang on a Can: LOUD Weekend at Mass MoCA

The annual three-day music festival, which features creative, unusual, and experimental music, will include the Kronos Quartet, which is celebrating 50 years of virtuosic strings, guest composers Andy Akiho, Nicole Lizee, David Sanford, Joan Tower, and more. (1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams)

July 28: Attend the Lowell Folk Festival

This festival, one of the largest free folk festivals in the country, takes place July 28-30 and celebrates a diverse range of folk arts with music, dance, crafts, food, and family fun. (locations throughout downtown Lowell)

July 29: Watch a traditional lion dance

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway has collaborated with Chinatown Main Street to bring lion dances weekly to the Chinatown Gate in Auntie Kay & Uncle Frank Chin Park on The Greenway. The dances take place every Saturday through Sept. 2 at noon, weather permitting. (John F. Fitzgerald Surface Road, Boston)

July 30: Shop an arts and craft festival in Brewster

The 11th annual Brewster Summer Arts & Craft Festival at Drummer Boy Park, taking place July 29-30, will offer guests more than 100 booths of juried, American-made arts and crafts. (773 Main St., Brewster)

July 31: Hop on a ride at Six Flags New England

The 200-acre Six Flags New England, billed as “The Thrill Capital of New England,” offers more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions as well as a waterpark named Hurricane Harbor. (1623 Main St., Agawam)

