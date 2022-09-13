Arts Attend a New England Conservatory free fall concert See a range of classical and contemporary shows at the oldest independent music conservatory in the country. Students performing at the New England Conservatory. Photo courtesy of NEC

Event Link https://necmusic.edu/concerts

The New England Conservatory (NEC) this fall presents an extensive lineup of performances, all free and open to the public. Concerts, ranging from solos to large ensembles and in styles both classical and contemporary, take place in various NEC venues like Jordan Hall, Williams Hall, and the Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. Performances come in a range of styles, like chamber singers, solo opera performances, string quartets, and symphonies.

Highlights of the concert series include “Scenes from Yiddish Theater” Oct. 26-28 at the black box theatre, Benjamin Britten’s “The Turn of the Screw” Nov. 17-20, and an evening of Handel arias and Shakespeare monologues Dec. 13-14.

Advertisement:

Another major highlight includes the 75th anniversary of the NEC Choral Department and its celebratory shows such as “Beyond the Night Sky,” a work composed by Cheryl Frances-Hoad that honors the 75th birthday of Stephen Hawking, and Cecilia McDowell’s “Night Flight,” a work celebrating American aviator Harriet Quimby.

The NEC Holiday Pops will host a seasonal show Dec. 12 at Jordan Hall, and the NEC Philharmonia will perform the world premiere of Elena Langer’s “Leonora’s Dream,” a work in response to Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 2 on Nov. 16. Select Tuesday nights will bring “Tuesday Night New Music,” a student-run series during which the music of student composers is performed.

For the full calendar of free events, visit necmusic.edu/concerts.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events