Attend the 2023-2024 season of the Boston Ballet

The Boston Ballet’s 60th season at the Citizens Bank Opera House brings together a collection of choreography from the past, present, and future, beginning October 5 and running through May 19, 2024. The six-program season includes world premieres by artistic director Mikko Nissinen, company dancer My’Kal Stromile, Helen Pickett, and Ken Ossola.

Celebrating the evolution of the living artform of ballet, the season opens with “Fall Experience” (Oct. 5–15), featuring the Boston Ballet premieres of Akram Khan’s “Vertical Road” and Hans van Manen’s “Trois Gnossiennes,” a world premiere by Artist of the Company My’Kal Stromile and Boston Ballet Resident Choreographer Jorma Elo’s “Bach Cello Suites.”

“Boston Ballet’s monumental 60th season will bring together a dynamic range of repertoire, showcasing the best of the past, present, and future of our artform,” said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen, in a statement. “We aim to bridge the connection between art and humanity, utilizing the transformative power of dance to inspire change in our community and beyond. I know our talented artists will shine, showcasing the brilliant and challenging choreography in these works.”

The 2023-2024 schedule:

Oct. 5-15: “Fall Experience,” including the Boston Ballet premieres of Akram Khan’s profound “Vertical Road” and Hans van Manen’s “Trois Gnossiennes,” a world premiere by Artist of the Company My’Kal Stromile, and Boston Ballet Resident Choreographer Jorma Elo’s “ Bach Cello Suites.”

Nov. 24-Dec. 31: “The Nutcracker”

Feb. 22-March 3, 2024: “Winter Experience,” including “Petal” and the world premieres of “Raymonda” and “SISU”

March 14-24, 2024: “Cinderella”

April 25-May 5, 2024: “Carmen,” including “Kingdom of the Shades,” an iconic scene from “La Bayadère”

May 9-19, 2024: “Spring Experience,” including the world premiere of “Bella Figura” and “Blake Works III (The Barre Project)”

Upon conclusion of its Boston performances, the Boston Ballet will perform “Bach Cello Suites,” “Bella Figura,” and “Blake Works III (The Barre Project)” in Paris May 27-30.

Tickets will go on sale on September 6.

