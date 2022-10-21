Arts ‘Beetlejuice’ comes to Boston for two weeks Broadway’s dearly beloved musical makes its premiere from May 2-14. Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, center) and Company. Matthew Murphy

After earning his stripes on Broadway, the ghost-with-the-most makes his Boston debut in the edgy and irreverent musical comedy, “Beetlejuice.”

As part of the Lexus 22/23 Broadway in Boston Season, the limited two-week engagement takes the stage at the Citizens Bank Opera House in May 2023. Based on Director Tim Burton’s 1989 Academy Award-winning smash hit comedy with Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder, “Beetlejuice” tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a deranged demon named Beetlejuice. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice (it takes three times, for those in the know) to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter unleashes a (nether)world of pandemonium.

The North American Tour will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, and Kate Marilley as Delia.

Performance times are Tues., Wed., and Thurs. at 7:30 p.m. (May 3 will be at 7 p.m.); Fri. at 8 p.m.; Sat. at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sun. at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

