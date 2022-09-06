Arts Celebrate your love for art at The Boston Pancakes & Booze Art Show At this 10th annual event, attendees can enjoy free all-you-can-eat pancakes while browsing works from the nation’s emerging artists. Guests gather in high numbers at the Pancake and Booze art show. The Pancake and Booze Art Show

Event Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-boston-pancakes-booze-art-show-tickets-375050745877?aff=ebdssbdestsearch Event Ticket Link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-boston-pancakes-booze-art-show-tickets-375050745877?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

The Boston Pancakes & Booze Art Show is “one of the largest pop-up art movements to hit North America over the past decade,” according to organizers.

This LA-based event originated in 2009 and has since popped up more than 500 times in over 35 cities around Europe and North America.

At this 10th annual event, attendees can enjoy free all-you-can-eat pancakes while browsing works from the nation’s emerging artists.

“This is no stuffy wine-and-cheese, pretentious, someone-gag-me art event. It’s an innovative reimagining of the art show concept,” organizers said in a statement. “A welcoming vibe for up-and-coming artists to sell and strut their stuff in a free verse, anything goes environment.”

There will be over 100 local artists and over 750 works of art on exhibit, in addition to live audio performances from local DJs and music producers, and live body painting and art.

Advertisement:

This event is 21+ and runs from 7 p.m. to midnight. The art is on exhibit till midnight and the bar stays open til later.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events