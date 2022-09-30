Arts Browse contemporary art at the Tufts University SMFA Art Sale The three-day art sale will take place Nov. 4-6. Over a thousand contemporary works will be on view at the SMFA Nov. 4-6. Courtesy of SMFA

Event Link https://smfa.tufts.edu/events-exhibitions/art-sale

For the first time since 2019, the the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University will host its annual art sale in person. What was a virtual event in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic is back at the SMFA at 230 Fenway, displaying over 1,000 works from more than 250 participating artists.

Since its inception in 1978, the SMFA Art Sale has been one of the leading contemporary art sales in New England. Each year, the sale raises financial aid funds for SMFA students, ensuring that students with financial need can continue to access an education at the school and bringing in more diverse perspectives.

Advertisement:

For a sneak peak at this year’s body of work, check out the art sale catalog here. While the catalog shows dozens of highlights, all 1,000-plus works will be on display at the sale.

“I look forward to seeing you and the extended school community as we celebrate not only the great effort so many have made to make this a warm ‘welcome back,’ but also the pleasure of engaging with art physically and viscerally once again,” said Nate Harrison, dean ad interim and dean of faculty at the SMFA, in a statement. “To spend time with this unexpected brushstroke or that funky, fuzzy texture… isn’t that what it’s all about?”

Some of the more than 250 artists in the sale include Helina Metaferia, Gabriel Sosa, and Tara Lewis. For more information, visit the event’s website. The art in this year’s catalog is currently on sale, and can be purchased by calling (617) 627-0053 or emailing [email protected].

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events