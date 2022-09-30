Arts Catch a performance at the ICA The 2022/2023 season offers everything from North African dance to the spoken word. An image from Liz Gerring Dance Company's "Harbor" with the JACK Quartet.

Event Link https://www.icaboston.org/calendar/live?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PR%3AFY23performance&utm_content=version_A&promo= Event Ticket Link https://www.icaboston.org/calendar/live?utm_source=wordfly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PR%3AFY23performance&utm_content=version_A&promo=

Art doesn’t always have to be still. It can include dynamic dance, music, theater, film, and everything in between. The Institute of Contemporary Art has announced its 2022/2023 lineup of exactly that — performances that promise to dazzle the minds and lift the soul.

The 2022/2023 performance schedule:

Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

L’Rain — an introspective performance of keyboards, synths, and the hauntingly delicate vocals of multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek aka L’Rain.

Oct. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m.

Global Arts Live Presents Fouad Boussouf — the US premiere of “Näss,” a new work exploring the cross-cultural influences of North African dance and contemporary hip-hop.

Advertisement:

Oct. 21 and 22 at 8 p.m.

Liz Gerring Dance Company’s “Harbor” with the JACK Quartet — the New York-based company’s world premiere performance that combines movement, live music, and poetic illumination.

Nov. 11 and 12 at 8 p.m.

Global Arts Live Presents Boston Dance Theater — a celebration of seminal bassist Carol Kaye’s legacy and consists of dance works by a variety of American women choreographers.

Nov. 18 and 19 at 8 p.m.

Jason Moran and Alicia Hall Moran’s “Family Ball” — the newest collaboration by husband-and-wife creative duo of pianist/composer and mezzo-soprano/composer.

Feb. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Suzanne Bocanegra in “Honor” — conceptual artist Bocanegra’s performance that masquerades as an artist talk but reveals her fixation with one of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s greatest tapestries, “Honor.”

Feb. 24, 2023 at 8 p.m.

“HYENA” — a remarkable orchestral concerto to accompany the autobiographical story told by Austrian composer Georg Friedrich Haas’ American wife, writer and storyteller Mollena Lee Williams-Haas.

March 10 and 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. and March 12 at 2 p.m.

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s “Curriculum II” — choreography that explores the historical and persistent connection between race and technology and the pursuit of what is human.

April 21 and 22, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Filmmaker Sam Green’s “32 Sounds” — an immersive documentary and profound sensory experience that explores the elemental phenomenon of sound.

Advertisement:

May 12 and 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born — a world premiere from a team of “Bessie” Award winners: writer, performer and choreographer Okpokwasili, and director, designer and filmmaker Born.

Need weekend plans? The best events in the city, delivered to your inbox Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

See More Events