Arts Celebrate MLK Day with these arts and family-friendly events Attend concerts, art museums, and more on Jan. 16 in celebration of the civil rights leader.

The birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will bring arts happenings and tributes throughout Boston, many of them free. State and federal buildings, as well as schools, are closed for the federal holiday on Jan. 16.

Boston holds a special place in King’s life story—he earned his Ph.D. at Boston University in systematic theology in 1955, and met his wife, Coretta, here. Ahead, find out which cultural institutions across Boston are offering special MLK Day programming.

For the 21st year, the Museum of Fine Arts is offering free admission to all Massachusetts residents on MLK Day. Partnering with Citizens Bank, the museum hosts an open house commemorating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tickets are available in person on a first-come, first-served basis. Exhibit highlights will include “Frank Bowling’s Americas,” “Making Past Present: Cy Wombly,” and “LIFE Magazine and the Power of Photography.” For the latter, it will be the final day of the exhibit.

The Boston Children’s Chorus will perform “Becoming King,” its 20th annual MLK tribute concert, at 4 p.m. The singers of Boston Children’s Chorus will reflect on King’s life and legacy, including his years spent studying philosophy in Boston. The concert takes place at Symphony Hall, and tickets, which can be purchased here, range from $15 to $75.

The Institute of Contemporary Art is once again offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibits on view that day will include “Rose B. Simpson: Legacies,” “Jordan Nassar: Fantasy and Truth,” and “To Begin Again: Artists and Childhood.” Timed tickets are required and will be available 24 hours before the event starts.

Spend time outdoors with lions and tigers at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston or bears and reindeer at Stone Zoo in Stoneham, both offering free admission on MLK Day. The zoos offer educational programming year round. Zoo New England offers a list of animals typically seen during winter visits at Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo.

In collaboration with the Museum of African American History, the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual free tribute concert at 1 p.m. at Faneuil Hall. The concert will be conducted by Marta Zurad. Though the event is free, tickets must be reserved in advance here.

Join community leaders for the 53rd annual MLK Memorial Breakfast at the Boston Convention Center at 9 a.m. The breakfast will feature keynote speaker Jelani Cobb, writer for “The New Yorker” and dean of the Columbia Journalism School. The event celebrates MLK’s legacy and raises awareness about the significance of education in the pursuit of social justice. Tickets, which cost $50, can be purchased here. The event will be live streamed online for free.

