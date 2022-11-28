Arts Cirque du Soleil returns to Boston with ‘Corteo’ The show comes to the Agganis Arena June 8-11. Performers in Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo."

Never before has a funeral had more joie de vivre than during Cirque du Soleil’s return to Boston with “Corteo.”

Translated as “cortege” (or joyous procession) in Italian, this enchanting arena production takes its name to heart as a clown imagines his own funeral set within a carnival celebration. Directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, the show plunges audience members into a mysterious space between heaven and earth full of fun, comedy, and spontaneity as only the talented acrobats and performers of Cirque du Soleil can do. Blending the ridiculous with the tragic, the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the clown’s wisdom, kindness, strength, and fragility for one last timeless celebration.

While mind-blowing talent is expected from the Canadian super troupe, this performance differs in that the stage is central and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half for a unique perspective. The hand-painted Eiffel Tower-inspired set and central curtains help add a grandiose vibe to the show.

The performance schedule is June 8, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., June 9 at 7:30 p.m.,

June 10 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and June 11 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

