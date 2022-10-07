Arts A Disney immersive experience is coming to Boston in 2023 "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" will surround fans with floor-to-ceiling images of their favorite Disney characters at this new exhibit. A promo image of "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience," a new exhibit coming to Boston in early 2023. Handout

This winter, you won’t need to fly to Florida to experience Disney magic, thanks to a new Disney immersive experience making its Boston debut in 2023.

On October 6, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it would partner with Lighthouse Immersive Studios — producers of the Immersive Vatican exhibit currently in Boston, as well as previous exhibits devoted to Monet, Van Gogh, and Klimt — on “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.”

Once again utilizing the Lighthouse ArtsSpace at the Castle to host its immersive exhibit, Lighthouse and Disney will treat visitors to floor-to-ceiling projections of some of their favorite animated characters and a surround-sound presentation of some of the music from films like “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan,” “Encanto,” and “Frozen.”

“Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross said in a press release. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the opportunity to be engulfed in the world of Disney, making them feel like they’re standing next to their favorite characters and seeing the world through their eyes.”

The creative team behind the Disney immersive experience will be lead by producer J. Miles Dale, who won in Oscar in 2018 for his work on Best Picture winner “The Shape of Water.” Also working with Dale is Oscar-nominated producer Dorothy McKim, who will lead the team at Disney Animation.

“Trailblazing in a new medium is always exciting, and this is truly going to be the most challenging and rewarding project of my career,” Dale said in the release. “Being entrusted with Disney’s rich archive of animation is a great honor, but also a tremendous responsibility. With such a wealth of material and a treasure trove of memorable characters, it will be a thrill to bring the work of all the great Disney animators and performers to life in a 360-degree immersive environment.”

The Disney immersive experience will debut in Toronto in 2022, before coming to Boston sometime during the first four months of 2023. Exact dates have not yet been announced, but this article will be updated when a debut date has been set.

Visitors can also sign up to receive more information at the Disney Immersive experience website.

