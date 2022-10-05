Arts Disney on Ice brings ‘Encanto’ and ‘Frozen’ together for some on-ice fun The TD Garden show includes both Disney favorites. "Encanto" joins "Frozen" at the Disney on Ice show at TD Garden. Feld Entertainment

Transporting them from a snow-covered Arendelle to the mountains of Colombia, Disney On Ice takes audiences on a two-part adventure when “Frozen” and “Encanto” come to life on the ice like never before at the TD Garden. Two of Disney’s most popular films have audiences singing along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and more. Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Split into their own energetic performances, the two tales make for one unforgettable evening, beginning with lovable snowman Olaf telling the story of Anna’s adventure to find Elsa (alongside Kristoff and Sven, of course), followed by a journey to meet the extraordinary Madrigals family and young daughter Mirabel’s fight to save their casita.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. between Feb. 23 and 25; and noon and 4 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can currently purchase advance tickets. Tickets go on-sale to the public on Oct. 11.

