Arts Disney on Ice’s ‘Find Your Hero’ skates into the Agganis Arena The on-ice performance is perfectly timed to be your hero during school holiday break. All the Disney favorites hit the ice in "Find Your Hero." Feld Entertainment

Perfectly timed during school break for the holidays, Disney On Ice skates into the Agganis Arena Dec. 22 – Jan. 2, 2023 with its latest spectacular — “Find Your Hero.” The show is a magical medley of classic and modern tales of “Moana,” “Tangled,” and “Frozen,” as they skate through their adventures. Experience Moana and Maui’s journey to return the heart of Te Fiti. Watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true. Sing along with Ariel as she follows her heart to the surface. Celebrate the magic of courage and adventure with Belle and her enchanted friends. Whatever the story, it unfolds on the ice and you’ll be a part of it (along with Mickey, Minnie, and all their Disney friends).

