Don your dancing shoes for Dancing on the Greenway

For the 53rd year, the Folk Arts Center of New England is hosting a free outdoor folk dancing series this summer. For eight Tuesdays in a row, beginning July 11, folks can head to Dewey Square Plaza on the Greenway at 583 Atlantic Avenue for an evening of folk dancing for all skill levels.
Each week features a different style of folk dancing, like Irish and English cèilidh nights, New England contra dancing, Cape Breton step dancing, Middle Eastern dancing, and international folk dancing nights that’ll feature a range of different cultures. Classes are open to all, even those with no dance experience or no partner, and they’re taught by experienced dancer instructors. Most classes are even set to live music, though some are recorded.
A $10 donation is encouraged but not required to attend the classes. For more information, visit the Folk Arts Center of New England’s website. This year’s full class lineup is listed below.
July 11: English Ceilidh
July 18: International folk dancing
July 25: Cape Breton set dancing
August 1: Contra dance
August 8: Irish Ceilidh
August 15: International folk dancing
August 22: Middle Eastern dancing
August 29: Contra dance
