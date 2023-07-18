Arts Don your dancing shoes for Dancing on the Greenway The Folk Arts Center of New England hosts eight free outdoor dance classes this summer. Dancers at the Folk Art Center's Tuesday night Greenway program on July 11, 2023. Photo by Anna Alter

For the 53rd year, the Folk Arts Center of New England is hosting a free outdoor folk dancing series this summer. For eight Tuesdays in a row, beginning July 11, folks can head to Dewey Square Plaza on the Greenway at 583 Atlantic Avenue for an evening of folk dancing for all skill levels.

Each week features a different style of folk dancing, like Irish and English cèilidh nights, New England contra dancing, Cape Breton step dancing, Middle Eastern dancing, and international folk dancing nights that’ll feature a range of different cultures. Classes are open to all, even those with no dance experience or no partner, and they’re taught by experienced dancer instructors. Most classes are even set to live music, though some are recorded.

A $10 donation is encouraged but not required to attend the classes. For more information, visit the Folk Arts Center of New England’s website. This year’s full class lineup is listed below.

July 11: English Ceilidh

July 18: International folk dancing

July 25: Cape Breton set dancing

August 1: Contra dance

August 8: Irish Ceilidh

August 15: International folk dancing

August 22: Middle Eastern dancing

August 29: Contra dance

