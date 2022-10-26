Spend your Wednesdays attending a free drinking and drawing session

Need weekend plans?
Every Wednesday night this fall, local artists lead creative participants through an evening of art making in various mediums.This event is hosted by Zone 3, an initiative that aims to energize Western Ave. through creative programs.
Registration for this event includes pizza, beverages, and art supplies.
Hosts include artist and social media manager Daisy St Sauveur, game creator Michael Schondeck, seamstress Mel Ackerman, cartoonist Liz Young and illustrator Katie Charpentier, as well as a session by Bay State Design Shop, a community of New England design creatives.
Create a collage, an illustration, and more through one of these hands-on experiences.
Last April’s sessions are prerecorded in case attendees would like to view them virtually.
