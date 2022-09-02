Arts ‘Drumfolk’ steps into the Majestic Theatre This uplifting show of human spirit blends dance with storytelling. The troupe Step Afrika! on stage in "Drumfolk."

Inspired by the Stono Rebellon of 1739 and Negro Act of 1740, “Drumfolk” by the troupe Step Afrika! is a thrilling, percussive exploration of American history that places a spotlight on the rhythmic cycle of life that bonds all of us. An uplifting display of what happens when you put your foot down, the story tells how, despite losing their right to use their drums, the African people found the beat by way of their bodies. Called “masters of stepping” by the New Yorker and the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping, the electrifying talent of Step Afrika! relays the story through music, stepping, tap, and ring shouts as these remarkable performers recreate histories too often left in the margins. The performance blends dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional West and Southern African dances, contemporary art forms, storytelling, and humor, which rises Drumfolk steps above the typical dance show.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 6, 12, and 13; 8 pm. on Oct. 7, 8, 14, and 15; and 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, 9, 15, and 16.

